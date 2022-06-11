AP News Summary at 4:14 p.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials have warned that Russian forces are relying on weapons with potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine. The U.K. Defense Ministry said Saturday that Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles that can cause severe collateral damage and casualties when used on land targets. A regional governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province. Both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition. During a visit by the European Union’s top official, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called for “even stronger” EU sanctions against Russia.

New York fund apologizes for role in Tuskegee syphilis study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A New York-based philanthropy is apologizing for its role in the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study. The Manhattan-based Milbank Memorial Fund covered funeral expenses starting in the 1930s for hundreds of Black men who were allowed to die of the untreated disease. This wasn't a simple act of charity: The payments enabled researchers to obtain autopsies of people who had been told only that they suffered from “bad blood.” The fund's president, Christopher F. Koller, said there’s no easy way to explain or justify its role in the deceit that even today makes many Black people suspicious of government health care. The fund apologized Saturday during a ceremony in Tuskegee.

Therapist sex abuse case reveals dark past, ethical concerns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in a notorious drunken driving crash decades ago is facing new charges in New Hampshire, under a new name. Peter Dushame changed his name to Peter Stone while in prison and became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor after his release. He's now accused of sexually assaulting a client who later stumbled upon his past. Stone declined an interview request from The Associated Press. Experts say his case raises complicated questions about the right to forge a new life after incarceration and what patients should know about a mental health provider’s past.

'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new gun measures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people are rallying on the National Mall and across the rest of America in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings. Activists say what happened in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, should compel Congress to act. Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia says “enough is enough” and she's urging lawmakers to protect children from gun violence. Speaker after speaker in Washington called on senators, who are seen as a major impediment to legislation, to act or face being voted out of office. President Joe Biden, who was in California when the Washington rally began, said his message to the demonstrators was “keep marching.”

Biden juggles principles, pragmatism in stance on autocrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Joe Biden was running for president, he wasn't shy about calling out dictators and authoritarian leaders. And he anchored his foreign policy in the idea that the world is in a battle between democracy and autocracy. But as president, he's tried to balance such high-minded principles and the tug toward pragmatism in a world scrambled by the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other crises. Biden didn't invite the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas this past week because his administration considers them dictators. At the same time, his national security team is working to arrange a likely Biden visit to Saudi Arabia, a country that candidate Biden called a “pariah."

Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

DALLAS (AP) — Gas prices are hitting $5 a gallon, and they're showing no signs of letting up. Auto club AAA said Saturday that the nationwide average broke the $5 barrier for the first time. Gas prices are a key reason for the highest inflation in 40 years. There are several factors contributing to the rise. Global oil supplies are being squeezed by sanctions against Russia. The capacity of U.S. refineries to turn oil into gasoline hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels. And that's all happening as demand grows from people eager to drive and travel after two years of pandemic restrictions.

Alaska high court sides with state in ballot access case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has reversed a lower court decision that barred state elections officials from certifying the results of Saturday’s special U.S. House primary amid concerns about ballot accessibility for voters with visual impairments. The high court says an explanation of its reasoning would follow at a later time. Attorneys for the state had asked the supreme court to reverse a Friday ruling from a Superior Court judge that they interpreted as preventing elections officials from concluding voting as scheduled Saturday. The special primary for U.S. House features 48 candidates and is being conducted primarily by mail.

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a U.S. court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after she claimed he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009. A judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court late Friday to punish the woman’s attorney for bad-faith conduct and the use of stolen confidential documents. Attorneys for both sides didn't immediately respond Saturday to messages. Ronaldo’s legal team doesn't dispute the two had sex, but maintain it was consensual and the confidentiality agreement prevents both sides from talking about it.

$4.75M: Schwartzel wins richest golf event amid Saudi outcry

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel has banked $4.75 million by winning the richest tournament in golf history, while the event’s Saudi backers faced renewed backlash after a 9/11 victims’ group called for American players to withdraw from the rebel series. Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the indivdual victory — along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings. Twenty players have now defected from the PGA Tour, with Patrick Reed the latest former Masters champion confirmed on Saturday as signing up to LIV Golf

Son of former LA Dodger Steve Sax among 5 Marines killed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax has issued a statement saying that his 33-year-old son who had always dreamed of being a pilot was among five U.S. Marines killed during a training flight crash earlier this week in the California desert. Capt. John J. Sax was among the aircrew of an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that went down during training in a remote area in Imperial County, east of San Diego. CBS-LA TV published a statement Saturday from his father confirming his son was among those who had perished. The former Dodger said his son had wanted to be a pilot since he was a child and the loss left him devastated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0