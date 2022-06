AP News Summary at 4:14 p.m. EDT

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his R&B superstardom to subject young fans to systematic sexual abuse. The singer and songwriter was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking last year at a trial that gave voice to accusers who had once wondered if their stories were ignored because they were Black women. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence at a courthouse in Brooklyn. The sentence caps a slow-motion fall for Kelly, who is 55. He remained adored by legions of fans even after allegations about his abuse of young girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder

PARIS (AP) — The only surviving attacker from the 2015 terrorist massacre at the Bataclan theater and other sites in Paris has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. That is the most severe sentence possible in France, and very rare. Salah Abdeslam was the chief suspect in an exceptional trial over the attacks, which killed 130 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group. The judge in a special terrorism court found him guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation to a terrorist enterprise. The court found that his explosives vest malfunctioned, dismissing his argument that he ditched the vest because he decided not to follow through with his attack.

Most say nation on wrong track, including Dems: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows an overwhelming and growing majority of Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats. The poll, by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, finds that deep pessimism about the economy continues to plague President Joe Biden. Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults polled say the country is on the wrong track. Seventy-nine percent describe the economy as poor. The findings suggest Biden faces fundamental challenges as he tries to motivate voters to cast ballots for Democrats in November’s midterm elections. The poll shows only 39% of Americans approve of Biden’s leadership overall, while 60% disapprove.

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest testimony about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has Donald Trump rebuffing his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the crowd gathering for a rally near the White House. A former White House aide also tells the House committee investigating the attack that Trump desperately attempted to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. In her testimony Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson described an angry, defiant president who grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to allow him go to the Capitol. Trump has dismissed her as “a total phony.”

Toll now at 53 in San Antonio as families wait for answers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Mexican immigration official says that in the chaotic minutes after dozens of migrants were found dead inside a tractor-trailer sweltering in the Texas heat, the driver tried to slip away by pretending to be one of the survivors. The driver and two other men from Mexico remained in custody Wednesday as the investigation continued into the tragedy that killed 53 people in the nation’s deadliest smuggling episode on the U.S.-Mexico border. The head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute says at least 27 of the victims were from Mexico, 14 were from Honduras, seven were from Guatemala and two were from El Salvador.

EXPLAINER: Abortion ruling sparks wave of new legal issues

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that abortion is not a constitutional right, federal and state courts around the country saw a rush of activity as abortion rights advocates raised new legal challenges and states sought judges’ clearance to limit abortions. Some of the disputes involve state abortion bans or restrictions that have been on the books for generations. Some involve “trigger laws” that were specifically designed to take effect if Roe were to fall. Many state bans were held up in court for years, pending the high court’s decision on Roe, and are now moving forward — amid challenges. With the new legal questions centering on state constitutions, it’s likely that answers will vary widely, and the legal debate over abortion will continue to change.

A viral reprise: When COVID-19 strikes again and again

Medical experts warn that repeated COVID-19 infections are getting more likely as the pandemic drags on and the coronavirus evolves. This means some people may well get hit more than twice whether they are vaccinated or not. Several public figures have recently announced repeat bouts of COVID-19, including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, who tested positive for the third time. Experts say immunity from past infections and vaccination wanes over time leaving people vulnerable. Emerging research suggests such repeated infections could put people at higher risk for health problems.

Powell: 'No guarantee' Fed can tame inflation, spare jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there’s “no guarantee″ the central bank can tame runaway inflation without hurting the job market. Speaking Wednesday at a European Central Bank forum, Powell repeated his hope that the Fed can achieve a so-called soft landing — raising interest rates just enough to slow the economy and rein in surging consumer prices without sending the U.S. economy into a recession. He says “we believe we can do that.'' But he says Russia's invasion of Ukraine made the job more difficult by disrupting commerce and driving up the price of food, energy and chemicals. ECB President Christine Lagarde echoed the “major impact” of energy shocks.

FBI opens sweeping probe of clergy sex abuse in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The FBI has opened a widening investigation into sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church in New Orleans, looking specifically at whether priests took children across state lines to molest them. That's according to law enforcement officials and others familiar with the inquiry who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. More than a dozen alleged abuse victims have so far been interviewed as part of the probe that comes as the Archdiocese of New Orleans reels from a bankruptcy brought on by a flood of sex abuse lawsuits and allegations church leaders turned a blind eye to generations of predator priests.

Clinics scramble to divert patients as states ban abortion

The Supreme Court's ruling allowing states to regulate abortion has set off a travel scramble in some parts of the U.S., as abortion providers redirect patients to states that still allow the procedure. A growing number of states are moving to mostly banning abortion. Clinics operators are moving, doctors are counseling crying patients, donations are pouring into nonprofits and one group is dispatching vans to administer abortion pills. Some cities _ like Kansas City and St. Louis _ also are drafting plans to help with the travel logistics. Groups are trying to help with everything from gas cards for travel to connecting patients with small aircraft pilots willing to transport them to a clinic in another state.

