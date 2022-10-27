AP News Summary at 4:10 a.m. EDT

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. Since the start of this year, more than 100 lawsuits have been filed largely by Republicans around the upcoming midterm election. The call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. It’s the most litigation ever before an election — and it’s a strategy shift born of the failures of allies of former President Donald Trump in 2020 to challenge the results of the presidential election.

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Europe’s energy crisis is forcing some people to turn to cheaper sources to stay warm as the weather gets colder. After Russia slashed natural gas flows to Europe amid its war against Ukraine, demand for wood is surging in poorer nations like Moldova and Kosovo as well as in the richer nations of Western and central Europe. It's led to higher prices, growing concerns about theft and even scams. Some German foresters are putting GPS devices into logs to track the valuable stocks and deter theft. There are also environmental risks to burning firewood, from the particles that people breathe to increased felling of trees.

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters. Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress. Achieving the required consensus for new action among this diverse group of 27, which also includes China, the United States and the European Union, has always been an immense challenge. And when two of the members are at war — and relations between China and many Western nations have deteriorated — consensus has become an even bigger obstacle.

Report: Global crises can speed up move to clean energy

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing profound and long-lasting changes that have the potential to hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system, according to the latest report by the Paris-based International Energy Agency. For the first time ever, the IEA found that global demand for every fossil fuel will be exhibiting a peak or plateau in the next few decades. The report said that "global fossil fuel use has grown alongside GDP since the start of the Industrial Revolution in the 18th century: putting this rise into reverse will be a pivotal moment in energy history."

EXPLAINER: Israeli election could yield familiar outcome

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is holding its fifth national election in under four years, and once again the race is shaping up as a referendum on former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to rule. Netanyahu has been campaigning while on trial for corruption charges. His Likud is expected to be the largest party, with caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid finishing second. Neither is expected to win an outright majority in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament. That means each will have to turn to smaller allies in hopes of securing the 61 seats needed to govern. Opinion polls say the race is too close to predict, raising the prospect of continued deadlock and perhaps another election early next year.

US economy likely returned to growth last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The problems have hardly gone away. Inflation, still near a 40-year high, is punishing households. Rising interest rates have derailed the housing market and threaten to inflict broader damage. And the outlook for the world economy grows bleaker the longer that Russia’s war against Ukraine drags on. But for now anyway, the U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two quarters of 2022. At least that’s what economists expect to see Thursday when the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — for the July-September period.

Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms

Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. Musk also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, which he once suggested might be better suited as a homeless shelter. The video showed him carrying a sink through a lobby area. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he tweeted. A court has given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.

Ye kicked out of Skechers' headquarters in California

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers Wednesday after he showed up unannounced. Skechers says the Grammy winner, who is now known as Ye, also engaged in unauthorized filming at its corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach and was escorted out by two executives. Skechers says it condemns his recent remarks and has no intention of working with him. For weeks, Ye has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media. On Tuesday, Adidas ended its partnership with the artist and a slew of other companies also have cut ties.

Italy's fascist past under scrutiny a century after putsch

MILAN (AP) — Exactly 100 years ago Friday, the Black Shirt March on Rome triggered events that brought Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini to power. And with Italy’s first post-World War II government led by a party with a neo-fascist past newly in office, never before has the country’s failure to come to terms with its fascist past been under greater scrutiny. The National Association of Italian Partisans, which preserves the memory of the wartime resistance, has noted some signs of an emboldened far-right in regions governed by the Brothers of Italy. In one region, for instance, the governor has cut off funding to maintain memorials to Holocaust victims.

Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge has fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeated, willful violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North on Wednesday was the maximum allowed. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued that the maximum was appropriate considering that he had previously sued Facebook in 2018 for violating the same law. Washington’s transparency law requires ad sellers such as Meta to disclose the names and addresses of those who buy political ads, the target of such ads and the total number of views of each ad. Meta has objected to the requirements. Ferguson described the fine as the largest campaign finance-related penalty ever issued in the U.S.