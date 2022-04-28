AP News Summary at 4:09 a.m. EDT

Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham Russian referendum plans

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — While the world’s attention has focused on the fighting around Ukraine’s capital and the east, Russia swiftly captured and has held onto swaths of the country’s southern territory for two months. Occupying forces appear to have taken a different approach to the city of Kherson, which borders Crimea, for various reasons. Ukrainian officials and local residents say Russia plans to soon hold a “sham referendum” in the city with the aim of transforming the territory into a pro-Moscow so-called “people’s republic." Analysts say the make-up of Russia's military units, many of whom are Ukrainians from Crimea and the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions, may have inspired a “softer” occupation.

European leaders blast cutoff of Russian gas as 'blackmail'

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — European leaders blasted Russia’s decision to cut natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria as “blackmail.” They said the cutoff and the Kremlin’s warning that it might cut shipments to other countries is a failed attempt to divide the West over its support for Ukraine. Russia’s decision to use its most essential export as leverage marked a dramatic escalation in the economic war of sanctions and countersanctions that has unfolded in parallel to the fighting on the battlefield. The tactic against the two EU and NATO members could eventually force targeted nations to ration gas. It could also deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort.

EXPLAINER: What Twitter could do as privately held company

NEW YORK (AP) — If Elon Musk and Twitter get their way, the company will soon be privately held and under his control. The most obvious immediate change would likely be Twitter’s stock being taken off the New York Stock Exchange. But it would also likely get freed from having to give regular updates about its business to U.S. regulators and to Wall Street. So, while being privately held wouldn’t give Twitter license to do many things it couldn’t already do now, it may have more freedom to make big, unpopular changes. It wouldn’t have to worry about potential blowback from angry, short-term investors or about tipping off competitors.

More Beijing classes go online in tightening of virus rules

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is shifting more classes online in a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, as China's capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak. The city of 21 million has already ordered three rounds of mass testing this week, with the third coming Friday. On Thursday, it moved most students in the sprawling Chaoyang district to online learning, with exceptions for middle and high school students who are preparing to take crucial exams. Beijing announced 50 new cases on Thursday, two of which were asymptomatic. At least one cluster of cases has been linked to a school. Some other districts had already moved students online and officials on Thursday announced rules requiring residents to remain inside two housing compounds in Chaoyang.

A political reckoning in Sri Lanka as debt crisis grows

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Thousands of Sri Lankans have protested outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office in recent weeks, demanding that he and his brother, Mahinda, who is prime minister, quit for leading the island into its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. With the island teetering near bankruptcy, the protests highlight the dramatic fall of the Rajapaksas from the most influential political dynasty to a family grasping to retain power. The Rajapaksas had been heroes to many in the Buddhist-Sinhalese majority for ending the country's 30-year civil war, and remained firmly entrenched at the top of Sri Lankan politics before a revolt by many, including former staunch supporters.

A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

BOSTON (AP) — Russia’s relentless digital assaults on Ukraine have caused considerably less disruption than many anticipated. But most of its hacking is focused on a different, more chilling goal that gets less attention: data collection. Cybersecurity researchers and military intelligence analysts say that by amassing detailed dossiers on individual citizens, Russia can more easily identify and locate Ukrainians most likely to resist an occupation. Then they could be targeted for internment or worse. Ukrainian agencies breached on the eve of the invasion include the agency that oversees the police, national guard and border patrol. A month earlier, a national database of automobile insurance policies was raided.

AP-NORC poll: Most in US fear Ukraine war misinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults say misinformation around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major problem, and they largely fault the Russian government for spreading those falsehoods. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 61% of Americans say the spread of misinformation about the war is a major problem, with only 7% saying it’s not a problem. Older adults were more likely to identify the wartime misinformation as an issue, with 44% of those under 30 calling it a problem, compared with 65% of those 30 and older.

Israel halts for Holocaust day, honors 6 million Jews killed

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has come to a halt to honor the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust. Sirens blaring for two minutes across the country signaled the moment at 10 a.m. Thursday. Shops closed, people halted and drivers on the highways pulled over and stepped out to stand with heads bowed. The ritual is part of Israel's great effort to remember those murdered and to make heroes of the survivors. About 165,000 survivors live in Israel, founded in 1948 in the wake of the genocide. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called for the world to stop comparing other events to the Holocaust after the presidents of warring Ukraine and Russia did so.

In NYC, ads for jobs will have to say what they pay

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has passed one of the nation’s most far-reaching requirements for employers to tell job-seekers what they can make. Such “pay transparency” laws are championed as giving applicants, particularly women and people of color, a better shot at fair pay. But less than three weeks before New York's law is due to take effect, the City Council is expected to vote Thursday on delaying it for five months after employers waved red flags. The law says employers with four or more workers must include a minimum and maximum salary in any job ad. Only Colorado and New York City have such requirements, although a handful of other states and cities require disclosures at a later point in the hiring process.

NFL draft class faced major challenges in COVID-19 battles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — This year's NFL draft class speaks reluctantly about its COVID-19 experiences. To some, they are inspirational reminders of what they've already overcome. To others, the challenges were more akin to old war stories. Whether it was the travel restrictions that prevented Alabama receiver John Metchie III from seeing his family in Canada for two years, Louisiana tackle Max Mitchell being pulled off the practice field after a test revealed he had COVID antibodies or Ohio State offensive lineman Nick Petit-Frere watching a season canceled and later reinstated, none of it has been easy to cope with.

