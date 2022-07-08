AP News Summary at 4:08 p.m. EDT

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Japan's tight gun laws add to shock over Abe's assassination

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control. The suspect apparently circumvented the nation’s tight gun regulations by building his own weapon. Police say the 15-inch (40-centimeter) device was obviously homemade. One expert compared it to a muzzle-loading gun. Authorities confiscated similar weapons when they raided the suspect’s nearby one-room apartment. Abe was shot in the back while campaigning in the city of Nara for candidates for his governing party. He died at a hospital, two days ahead of parliamentary elections.

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Friday’s assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in one of the world’s safest countries has stunned leaders and drawn condemnation. Iran called the shooting an “act of terrorism” and European leaders slammed the attack as “despicable." U.S. President Joe Biden says he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened." Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hastily returned to Tokyo from election campaigning, condemned the “unforgivable act” and said elections for parliament’s upper house on Sunday will proceed. Leaders from Asia to Europe and the Middle East expressed solidarity with Japan and paid tribute to Abe.

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is raging. The stock market is tumbling and interest rates rising. American consumers are depressed and angry. Economists warn of potentially dark times ahead. But employers? They just keep hiring. The Labor Department reported Friday that America’s dinged and dented economy managed to add a vigorous 372,000 jobs in June, well above the 275,000 that economists had expected. And the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, just a tick above the 50-year low that was recorded just before the coronavirus pandemic flattened the economy in early 2020.

'Dad, that's it. She's dead': Another day of loss in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A woman in eastern Ukraine had gone out to feed the cats when the shelling began in a residential neighborhood. It was afternoon, a time to get errands done. But there is nothing routine about life near the front line. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a short drive from the Russian border, lives with the thunder of distant artillery and the sickening boom of shells exploding much closer to home. Natalia Kolesnik had learned to live with the risks. Then, in a grassy courtyard on a hot and sweaty Thursday, the shelling caught her. Her body was one of three found on the littered ground. Her husband, Viktor, didn’t want to let her go.

Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims

CHICAGO (AP) — Mourners are remembering three of the seven people killed by the gunman who opened fire on a July Fourth parade near Chicago. Services for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim and 88-year-old Stephen Straus were held Friday. Friends and family also plan to gather in memory 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza. The suspect in the killings has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors expect to bring more charges representing the more than 30 people who were wounded in the assault in the affluent suburb of Highland Park.

Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has arrived on Capitol Hill for a private interview with the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone has been a sought-after witness over his role trying to prevent then-President Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 presidential election and joining the violent mob at the Capitol. The former Trump counsel was subpoenaed for his testimony. In stunning testimony last week, the panel was told by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that Cipollone warned the defeated president would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

EXPLAINER: What's next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Now that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to federal prison, attention turns to the fates of three fellow ex-cops. They're still working their way through a complicated web of state and federal court proceedings arising from the killing of George Floyd. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane still await sentencing for their convictions on federal civil rights charges. Lane also awaits sentencing in state court in September after pleading guilty to a reduced charge there. But Thao and Kueng are scheduled to go on trial in October on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.

Djokovic moves into 8th Wimbledon final; will face Kyrgios

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has reached his eighth Wimbledon final by winning his 27th consecutive match at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic got off to a slow start before taking control in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 semifinal victory over British player Cam Norrie at Centre Court. Djokovic will face first-time major finalist Nick Kyrgios for the championship on Sunday. Kyrgios did not need to play on Friday because Rafael Nadal withdrew from their semifinal with an injury. Djokovic reached his men's-record 32nd Grand Slam title match. He seeks a 21st major title and seventh at the All England Club, which would be his fourth in a row there.