AP News Summary at 4:07 p.m. EDT

Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo's police commissioner says the white gunman accused of a racist rampage at a supermarket planned to keep killing people if he had escaped the scene. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia spoke to CNN on Monday, while authorities investigated the massacre of 10 Black shoppers and workers as a potential federal hate crime or act of domestic terrorism. Gramiglia says the gunman even talked about shooting up another store. The accused gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, ultimately surrendered to police who confronted him in the supermarket’s vestibule. He has pleaded not guilty to murder. Messages were left with his attorneys on Monday, when no one answered the door at his family's home.

In Buffalo, Biden to confront the racism he's vowed to fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Buffalo on Tuesday to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket. It's the deadliest racist attack since he took office last year, and it's another manifestation of the bigotry that he vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction — that drove him to run against him. He still frequently talks about what he calls the “battle for the soul of America,” but there are signs that many of the same racist ideas are echoing through American politics.

US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak. That is a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. The figure is based on data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans who died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out. Some of those left behind say they cannot return to normal. They replay their loved ones’ voicemail messages. Or watch old videos to see them dance. When other people say they are done with the virus, they bristle with anger or ache in silence.

Russia faces diplomatic and battlefield setbacks on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow suffered another diplomatic setback in its war with Ukraine, with Sweden joining Finland in deciding to seek NATO membership, while Ukraine’s president congratulated his soldiers who reportedly pushed back Russian forces near the border. Russian forces pounded targets in the industrial heartland of eastern Ukraine known as the Donbas and the death toll, already many thousands, continued to climb with the war set to enter its 12th week on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his forces who reportedly pushed all the way to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region in a symbolic gain. Russia has been plagued by setbacks in the war, most glaringly in its failure early on to take the capital of Kyiv.

Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman in a deadly attack at a California church was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. California officials spoke Monday about what led to the shooter to open fire, killing John Cheng and wounding five others. Authorities say Cheng heroically tackled the gunman and worshippers hog-tied his legs with an electrical cord until authorities arrived. The shooting was at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas has been booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an order to redeploy hundreds of U.S. troops to Somalia to counter the Islamic extremist rebel group al-Shabab. It's an effort that American military leaders said had been hampered by President Donald Trump’s late-term decision to withdraw forces from the country. U.S. troops will be repositioned from elsewhere in Africa to train and provide other support to Somali forces in their fight against the rebel group. Al-Shabab is considered the largest and wealthiest affiliate of the al-Qaida extremist organization. And the announcement is a reminder that the U.S. remains engaged in the long fight against Islamic extremists even if that fight has been eclipsed by the war in Ukraine and other matters.

Once-neutral Sweden seeks NATO membership; Turkey objects

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden will follow neighboring Finland and apply for NATO membership because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move ends more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic nation. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson made the announcement on Monday, calling it “a historic change in our country’s security policy” as she addressed lawmakers in the capital of Stockholm. However, NATO member Turkey said it did not support Sweden or Finland’s moves to join NATO because he claims they have not acted against Kurdish militants. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland joining NATO but added “the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will" prompt a reaction from Russia.

White House says deal near to reopen formula plant

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from parents and politicians, President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday is expected to announce an agreement to reopen the largest domestic manufacturing plant of infant formula and to ease import rules to allow supplies in from overseas, amid a nationwide shortage spurred by the Michigan plant’s shutdown earlier this year over safety issues. A consent decree between the producer, Abbott, and the Food and Drug Administration that would pave the way for reopening the plant is “forthcoming,” said Brian Deese, the director of the White House’s National Economic Council. He added the agency would also take steps Monday to allow more foreign imports into the U.S. to address the urgent supply constraints.

Supreme Court rules for Sen. Cruz in campaign finance case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and struck down a provision of federal campaign finance law. It's a ruling that a dissenting justice says runs the risk of causing “further disrepute” to American politics. The court, by a 6-3 vote, said the provision Cruz challenged limiting the repayment of personal loans from candidates to their campaigns violates the Constitution. The decision comes just as campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections is intensifying. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority that the provision “burdens core political speech without proper justification.”

Stocks end mostly lower, extending losing streak for S&P 500

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, extending a losing streak for markets. The S&P 500 couldn't hold on to an afternoon gain and ended down 0.4%. The benchmark index is coming off a six-week losing streak. Tech companies were among the biggest losers, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the green. Spirit Airlines jumped after JetBlue said it would make a hostile offer for the budget carrier. ManTech surged after investment firm Carlyle Group said it will buy the defense contractor. Bond yields fell.

