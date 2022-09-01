AP News Summary at 4:06 a.m. EDT

China rejects UN report on Uyghur rights abuses in Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — China has denounced a long-delayed U.N. report that was released over its protest and that says the government’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. Human rights groups and the Japanese government welcomed the report, which had become caught up in a tug-of-war between China and others, who were critical of the delay and lobbying for its release. The assessment released late Wednesday by the U.N. human rights office in Geneva concluded China has committed serious human rights violations under its anti-terrorism and anti-extremism policies.

Obstruction now a major focus in Trump documents probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former President Donald Trump’s team obstructed the probe. A court filing late Tuesday alleges that government records were concealed and removed and that law enforcement officials were misled about the continued presence of classified documents at the property. That allegation does not necessarily mean that Trump or anyone else will ultimately face charges. But it could pose the most direct legal threat to Trump and those in his orbit, in part because Justice Department officials have historically regarded obstruction as an aggravating factor that tilts in favor of bringing criminal charges in investigations involving the mishandling of classified information.

It's back to school in Ukraine -- but far from normal

MYKHAILO-KOTSYUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — It's the first day of school in Ukraine, but children won't be sharing memories from their holidays. Their stories are of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country. After the first months of shock, 51% of schools in Ukraine, despite the risk, are reopening Thursday to in-person education, with an option to study online if the parents prefer. Attending school is one of the few things that can help children bring a sense of normality amid the war. But safety remains the priority. Schools that don’t have quick access to shelters or are located near active military zones will have online only study.

History's bookends: Putin reversed many Gorbachev reforms

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikhail Gorbachev stood for freedom, openness, peace and closer ties with the outside world. Vladimir Putin is jailing critics, muzzling journalists, pushing his country deeper into isolation and waging Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II. Such are history’s bookends between the Soviet Union’s last leader and Russia’s president. In many ways, Gorbachev, who died Tuesday, unwittingly enabled Putin. The forces Gorbachev unleashed spun out of control, led to his downfall and the Soviet Union’s collapse. Since coming to power in 1999, Putin has been taking a hard line that resulted in a near-complete reversal of Gorbachev’s reforms.

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press. Police have used the “Fog Reveal” database to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices, and have used the data to assemble location analyses known among law enforcement as “patterns of life,” according to company records. Fog Reveal has been used since at least 2017 in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

AP-NORC poll: 2 in 10 report experience with gun violence

DETROIT (AP) — About 2 in 10 Americans say they have had a personal experience with gun violence or a connection to someone who experienced gun violence. That's according to a new poll that also found racial and ethnic disparities in how Americans experienced gun violence. The poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 23% of Americans overall reported a personal tie to gun violence. The poll also found that 54% of Black Americans and 27% of Hispanic Americans reported that they, a close friend or family member experienced gun violence.

Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor plans to sue an Alabama town whose white police officers placed him in handcuffs after he refused to identify himself while watering flowers for his neighbor on private property. Footage from one of the officers' body cameras shows how quickly a previously noneventful evening on a quiet residential street in the town of Childersburg devolved into yet another potentially explosive situation involving a Black man and white law enforcement authorities in the United States.

Hezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemies

BEIRUT (AP) — Forty years since it was founded, Lebanon's Hezbollah has transformed from a ragtag organization to the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East. It was once praised around the region for its unrelenting might against Israel. But now it is being openly criticized on multiple fronts. Many Lebanese oppose its political domination of their country. Across the Arab world, many oppose it for spreading Iran's influence and for its military interventions in Iraq and Syria. As it marks its 40th anniversary, Hezbollah's leader has been warning of a possible new war with Israel, over a disputed maritime territory rich in natural gas.

China locks down 21 million in Chengdu in COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Some 21 million people have been ordered to stay home in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Flights have been suspended to and from the city that is a major transit hub in Sichuan province, as well as being its governmental and economic center. Under the rules, just one member of each family who can show a negative virus test within the past 24 hours is allowed out per day to buy necessities. Chengdu has reported more than 1,000 cases and no deaths from the latest round of domestic transmission, but the extreme measures reflect China's rigid adherence to its “zero-COVID" policy that has exacted a major toll on the economy.