AP News Summary at 4:06 a.m. EDT

Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol in southern Ukraine. Local officials are accusing Russia of burying up to 9,000 civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city. The images emerged hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill. Putin on Thursday ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off so that "not even a fly comes through.” The mayor of Mariupol accused the Russians of “hiding their military crimes” by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush.

Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed. Palestinian medics say at least 31 Palestinians were wounded, including 14 who were hospitalized, before the clashes subsided. The renewed violence at the site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, came despite Israel temporarily halting Jewish visits, which are seen by the Palestinians as a provocation. The holy site, known as the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslims and the Temple Mount to Jews, has long been a trigger for Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Shanghai promises to improve food supplies, trade

BEIJING (AP) — Officials in Shanghai have promised to ease anti-virus controls on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade as they try to keep the local economy functioning while millions of people are still confined to their homes. A deputy mayor, Zhang Wei, promised Friday “every effort” to resolve problems that prompted complaints about lack of access to food and fears that the shutdown, which confined most of Shanghai’s 25 million people to their homes, might disrupt global trade. Zhang said the city will forgive rent for six months for some 80,000 small enterprises in government-owned buildings.

Philadelphia to end mask mandate, days after reinstating it

Philadelphia health officials say they're ending the city's indoor mask mandate, abruptly reversing course just days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections. The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate. That's according to the Philadelphia health department, which released a statement that cited “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts.” The health department did not release data to back up its reversal on masking, saying more information would be provided Friday. Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, but faced fierce blowback as well as a legal effort to get the mandate thrown out.

Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. That's according to an audio recording posted Thursday night by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The Times reports that the audio is a recording of a Jan. 10 conversation among House GOP leaders in which they discussed the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office. McCarthy is heard telling the other lawmakers that he would tell Trump, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” Earlier Thursday, after the Times published its initial story describing the conversation, McCarthy released a statement calling it “totally false and wrong.”

Biden's election year challenge: Blame GOP for nation's woes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has an election year message for frustrated voters: At least he’s trying. For those who think the president isn’t doing enough to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, Biden announced $800 million in new military support on Thursday. To ease the pain of high gas prices, he’s tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and reopened oil and natural gas leases on public land. Biden hopes the moves will present a contrast with Republicans — who, he argues, have no solutions. Still, a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds just 45% of Americans approve of how Biden is handling the presidency.

Love thy enemy: Critics key for Macron in France's election

PARIS (AP) — Disgruntled left-wing voters whose candidates were knocked out in the first round of France's election are the wild cards in the winner-takes-all runoff on Sunday. How they vote — or don’t vote — will in large part determine whether incumbent Emmanuel Macron gets a second five-year term or cedes the presidential Elysee Palace to far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. The electoral choice is so difficult and divisive for the candidates' critics that friendships and families are being tested. Some will deliberately spoil their ballots, even putting toilet paper in the voting envelope to show how dimly they regard the choice. Some won’t vote. Some will cast ballots with no name. Many will vote for Macron or Le Pen with no joy in their hearts.

In India, hate-filled songs are a weapon to target Muslims

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s hardline Hindu nationalists have long espoused an anti-Muslim stance, but attacks against the minority community have recently occurred more frequently. In many cases, hate-filled and provocative songs that are blared through speakers during Hindu festivals have become a precursor to this violence. Some songs openly call for the killing of Muslims and those who do not endorse “Hindutva,” a Hindu nationalist movement that strives to make officially secular India into an avowedly Hindu nation. They mark another example of rising sentiment against Muslims across India, where religious polarization has grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.

Mourners to gather at funeral after Patrick Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Mourners will gather at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday. A family lawyer also will speak at a Grand Rapids church. An unarmed Lyoya, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.

Southwest fire crews brace for return of dangerous winds

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest are bracing for the return of ferocious winds. More than 500 firefighters are manning fire lines in Arizona and New Mexico and more help is on the way. The largest type of management team plans to take command of resources Friday at one of the biggest, most dangerous fires near Flagstaff. A brief break in the weather allowed crews to launch aerial attacks on some of the fires Thursday. But that's unlikely Friday. Forest Service officials in New Mexico say there's “high confidence" a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur with sustained winds up to 50 mph.

