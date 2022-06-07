AP News Summary at 4:21 p.m. EDT

Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: 'What are you doing?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of an 86-year-old woman killed in the racist Buffalo mass shooting is calling on Congress to act against domestic terrorism. Garnell Whitfield, Jr., whose mother was the oldest of the 10 Buffalo victims, challenged senators at a hearing Tuesday. He told them: “What are you doing? You were elected to protect us.” The emotional testimony came against the backdrop of intensifying Senate negotiations on a gun safety bill. The proposals are gaining traction, but also raising concerns from Democrats and some advocacy groups who are pushing senators to do more, faster, to stem the tide of mass shootings across the nation.

Former Rep. Giffords tells Congress 'be bold' on gun reform

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eleven years after her own life was massively altered by gun violence, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords stood in front of the Washington monument and once again lobbied for stricter gun laws after yet another string of mass shootings in America. She was surrounded Tuesday by more than 45,000 small vases of white and orange flowers representing each of the Americans killed by gun violence each year. Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 while speaking to constituents in a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six people. Her long-standing cause has been given fresh momentum by a new string of mass shootings around the country, including at an elementary school in Texas and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Yellen: inflation to 'remain high;' hopes it's 'coming down'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has acknowledged that she and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “could have used a better word” than transitory when describing the expected run of inflation in the U.S. economy. Yellen says she remains hopeful it will decline. But she told the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that “I do expect inflation to remain high although I very much hope that it will be coming down now." Yellen added that “bringing inflation down” should be the number one priority. Treasury and the Federal Reserve have been increasingly blamed by legislators and the public for allowing inflation to reach record highs.

Big campaign question for Democrats: Focus on Jan. 6 or not?

NEW YORK (AP) — The public hearings of the House committee investigating the insurrection pose a challenge to Democrats seeking to maintain narrow control of Congress. Some view the hearings as an invaluable moment to refocus the public’s attention on the violence that day and persistent threats to democracy. But polling shows voters are more interested in more personal issues like grocery inflation and rising gas prices. Last year’s governor’s race in Virginia may serve as a warning sign. Democrat Terry McAuliffe's campaign messages often incorporated former President Donald Trump and his role in sparking the insurrection. Yet in a state that President Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points, McAuliffe lost by two points.

Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims to have taken control of 97% of one of the two provinces that make up Ukraine’s Donbas, bringing the Kremlin closer to its goal of fully capturing the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province. And it appears that Russia now occupies roughly half of Donetsk province, according to Ukrainian officials and military analysts.

US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States has won a legal battle to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation. It wasn’t immediately clear where the U.S. intended to take the $325 million Amadea, which the FBI has linked to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. An hour or two before the superyacht left Fiji, the nation’s Supreme Court lifted a stay which had blocked the U.S. from seizing the vessel. The ship became a target of a U.S. task force launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war.

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — Meltdowns in the cryptocurrency space are common, but the latest one has served as a vivid reminder that investors, both professionals and rookies, can be rolling the dice when putting money into digital assets. Over a recent two-month period, bitcoin lost nearly half its value and other cryptocurrencies fell even more. What’s more, one area of the cryptocurrency universe that is supposed to be less vulnerable to big swings suffered a spectacular collapse. Some investors took to online forums to share tales of decimated fortunes and even suicidal despair. With more and more investors showing interest in digital assets, Washington has been forced to pay attention. .

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. That's according to two new studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. Researchers are looking for ways to precisely predict which patients can avoid unneeded treatment to cut down on harmful side effects and unnecessary costs. One study used a blood test to determine which colon cancer patients could skip chemotherapy after surgery. The other study suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can omit radiation after lumpectomy. The findings were discussed at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which is wrapping up Tuesday in Chicago.

Golfers put aside 'reprehensible' Saudi moves to join series

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — The stars of the new Saudi-funded golf league have tried to fend off concerns about human rights abuses and signing up to accept hundreds of millions of dollars despite the risk of being banned from long-standing events. After announcing he quit the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf series, Dustin Johnson evaded questioning about the source of the $25 million prize fund for each event flowing from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Graeme McDowell says he accepts it is “incredibly polarizing” to join the tour. He even offered a reason why, citing the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Human rights groups describe Saudi Arabia’s efforts as “sportswashing” its image.

