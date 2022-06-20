AP News Summary at 4:04 p.m. EDT

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s considering a holiday on the federal gasoline tax. That could possibly save U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. Biden indicated to reporters Monday that his decision could come by the end of the week. The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help pay for highways.

Israel to dissolve parliament, call 5th election in 3 years

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s weakened coalition government has decided to dissolve parliament and call a new election. The vote, expected later this year, could bring about the return of a nationalist religious government led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or another prolonged period of political gridlock. In a nationally televised news conference, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday that disbanding the government wasn't easy, but he called it “the right decision for Israel.”

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world. The ranks of homeless have swelled after the pandemic and temperatures fueled by climate change soar. Global warming is ramping up the dangers of being outside on hot days and not just in desert areas like Las Vegas or Phoenix. The Pacific Northwest was unprepared last summer when record heat killed scores of people, some of them homeless. Concerns have grown worldwide in places like Spain and India about longer, more frequent heat waves as cities take steps to protect vulnerable communities.

The moments resonating from the Jan. 6 hearings (so far)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nielsen numbers tell us how many people watched live coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings — 20 million the first night, 11 million the second and nearly 9 million for the third. Yet those traditional yardsticks don't begin to account for the true impact of what is being said. Memorable moments from each hearing are sliced for quick consumption online, and on television news and comedy shows — almost certainly reaching a larger audience than watched them originally, and sealing them in the public memory. Liz Cheney's prediction, a previously little-known breakout star and Rudy Giuliani's alcohol intake stand out so far.

Law officers testifying for committee on Uvalde shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A legislative committee investigating the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school last month is set to hear more testimony from law enforcement officers. State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who is chairing the committee investigating the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, says they will hear more witness testimony from the Uvalde Police Department, and will speak with another officer from the school district police and a member of the Department of Public Safety. After Burrows’ opening statements Monday, the committee went into executive session, blocking the public from hearing witness testimony.

Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids

The nation’s youngest children are getting their chance at vaccines for COVID-19. Shots began Monday at a few locations, though they were expected to ramp up after the Juneteenth federal holiday. The Food and Drug Administration cleared vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer last week and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final signoff over the weekend. Roughly 18 million youngsters under 5 are eligible. For the little kids, Pfizer’s vaccine is three shots and Moderna’s is two shots. Getting some parents on board may be a challenge given disappointing vaccination rates in school-age kids.

Yellowstone Park aims for quick reopening after floods

GARDINER, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials say most of Yellowstone National Park should reopen within the next two weeks. Record floods pounded the region last week and knocked out major roads. Yellowstone's superintendent said the park will be able to accommodate fewer visitors for the time being, and it will take many months to re-connect the world-renowned park's roads with some southern Montana communities. Yellowstone will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Only portions of the park that can be accessed along its “southern loop” of roads will be opened initially and access to the park’s scenic backcountry will be for day hikers only. Within two weeks officials plan to also open the northern loop.

Despite Western arms, Ukraine is outgunned in the east

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Despite the heavy influx of weapons from the West, Ukrainian forces are outgunned by the Russians in the battle for the eastern Donbas region, where the fighting is largely being carried out by way of artillery exchanges. While the Russians can keep up heavy, continuous fire for hours at a time, the defenders can’t match the enemy in either weapons or ammunition and must use their ammo more judiciously. One problem is that Western defense industries can't turn out weapons fast enough. Another is that the Ukrainians need training on Western-supplied hardware.

Title IX: WNBA owner among women athletes running businesses

SEATTLE (AP) — WNBA co-owner Ginny Gilder says fighting for equal treatment as a rower at Yale 46 years ago radicalized her. Gilder says what she has learned from that experience of being discriminated against for the first time in her life has helped her succeed in the business world. As Title IX marks its 50th anniversary this year, Gilder is one of countless women who benefited from the enactment and execution of the law, translating those opportunities into becoming leaders in their professional careers. Any success the WNBA has had Gilder says is because of the law, pointing out that “we wouldn’t exist as a league without Title IX."

Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Clela Rorex, a former Colorado county clerk considered a pioneer in the gay rights movement for being the first public official to issue a same-sex marriage license in 1975, has died. She was 78. The Daily Camera reports that Rorex died Sunday of complications from recent surgery at a hospice care facility. Rorex was a newly elected Boulder County clerk when a gay couple denied a marriage license elsewhere sought her help in March 1975. The then-31-year-old agreed and went on to issue six licenses to gay couples before Colorado’s attorney general ordered her to stop. Colorado legalized gay marriage in 2014. A 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision recognized the fundamental right nationwide.

