AP News Summary at 4:18 p.m. EDT

Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation. The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to its highest level since 2018. The central bank’s decision follows a jump in inflation to 9.1%, the fastest annual rate in 41 years. By raising borrowing rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a mortgage or an auto or business loan. Consumers and businesses then presumably borrow and spend less, cooling the economy and slowing inflation.

How the Federal Reserve's rate hikes affect your finances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Higher mortgage rates have sent home sales tumbling. Credit card rates have grown more burdensome, and so have auto loans. Savers are finally receiving yields that are actually visible, while crypto assets are reeling. The Federal Reserve’s move to further tighten credit raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable 0.75 percentage point for a second straight time. The Fed’s latest hike, its fourth since March, will further magnify borrowing costs for homes, cars and credit cards, though many borrowers may not feel the impact immediately.

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American Paul Whelan. That's according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also revealed Wednesday that he has asked to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time in months. The statement marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner. It is unclear what the deal is, or whether it will be enough for Russia to release the Americans.

US rocket system enables Ukraine to pummel key supply bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military has used a U.S.-supplied precision rocket system to deliver a morale-lifting knockout punch to a bridge Russia used to supply its forces in an occupied region of southern Ukraine. The deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration in the Kherson region said Ukrainian artillery struck the Antonivskyi Bridge late Tuesday. He says previous Ukranian attacks damaged the bridge last week but the span had to be closed to vehicles on Wednesday. The Ukrainian military confirmed that “surgical strikes” were carried out on the bridge. While the strike makes only a slight dent in Moscow's Ukraine offensive, it showed Russian forces are vulnerable. Western military assistance has been crucial to Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks.

Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The last two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights have been sentenced in federal court. J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Wednesday to three years and Tou Thao got a 3 1/2-year sentence. They were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin and another former officer, Thomas Lane, have already been sentenced on federal charges.

Parade attack suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder

CHICAGO (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the man accused of opening fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, on 117 felony counts. Prosecutors announced the grand jury’s decision against Robert Crimo III on Wednesday. The charges include 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. Seven people died and more than 30 were wounded in the July 4 attack. Under Illinois law, a grand jury can determine whether there is probable cause to proceed to trial. Prosecutors say Crimo admitted to the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, when he was arrested following an hourslong search on July 4. Attorneys for the 21-year-old suspect have not yet formally responded to any of the charges.

DOJ: Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by Berkshire Hathaway, run by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett, discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice said Wednesday. Officials are calling it the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident Mortgage Co. deliberately avoided writing mortgages in minority-majority neighborhoods in West Philadelphia, Camden, New Jersey and in Wilmington, Delaware, the DOJ and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in their settlement with Trident. As part of the agreement with the DOJ and the CFPB, Trident will have to set aside $20 million to make loans in underserved neighborhoods.

Global AIDS fight at crossroads after setbacks during COVID

Hard-won progress against HIV has stalled, putting millions of lives at risk. That's according to an alarming report Wednesday on how the collision with the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises set back efforts to end AIDS. Declines in new infections are leveling off. Cases are rising in some spots. COVID disrupted HIV care and widened inequalities that left already vulnerable people at more risk. Experts are calling for fast efforts to start getting back on track. The report, from UNAIDS, was released at the International AIDS Conference in Montreal.

Confused by huge Mega Millions prize? Here are some answers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Now that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot has topped $1 billion, plenty of people who rarely play the game are considering risking $2 or joining an office pool in hopes of an immense payoff. It's only the fourth time a lottery game has reached such heights. Buying a ticket is easy, but it’s easy to be confused about the odds, how the prizes are set and how the winnings will eventually be paid out. Keep in mind that your chances of winning the jackpot always remain one in 302.5 million, regardless of the value of the prize. You do increase your odds of winning if you buy more tickets but however many you purchase, your odds remain exceedingly small.

No. 1 pick Holliday gets $8.19 million bonus from Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday slipped on a Baltimore Orioles jersey, jammed the team’s cap over his shaggy, sandy blond hair and grinned broadly as the cameramen clicked away. The 18-year-old high schooler and No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur signed a contract with an $8.19 million signing bonus and a slot value of $8,846,900. Holliday, a slick fielding shortstop with a potent swing from the left side, had visited Camden Yards only once previously. Many years ago, he shagged fly balls during batting practice while accompanied his father, Matt, then an outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals.