AP News Summary at 4:04 a.m. EDT

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has called off a second launch attempt for its new moon rocket because of yet another fuel leak. The test flight is now off for at least a few weeks, if not months. Mission managers decided after Saturday’s scrub to haul the 322-foot rocket back into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. It’s the second delay this week for the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA. The first failed launch attempt on Monday was also troubled by escaping hydrogen. NASA has been waiting years to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon with test dummies, before astronauts take the next flight.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Fire-stricken California town has learned to live on edge

WEED, Calif. (AP) — The fire-stricken Northern California town of Weed has long been seen by passersby as a whimsical spot to stop and buy an ironic T-shirt, but residents say they’ve grown edgy in recent years due to a new danger: Dark skies, swirling ash and flames that race so quickly they leave little time for escape. Their fears exploded to life again in recent days as California’s latest inferno burned homes and buildings and forced evacuations in the small community. The Mill Fire had spread to more than 6.6 square miles by Saturday evening and was 25% contained. At least two people were injured in the fire.

How Archives went from 'National Treasure' to political prey

WASHINGTON (AP) — Never before has the National Archives and Records Administration been caught up in a criminal investigation of a former president. Yet that’s exactly where the agency finds itself after sending a referral to the FBI stating that 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in January contained dozens of documents with classified markings. Archives workers operate away from the public eye, behind the marble façade of its building in downtown Washington where they stand as guardians and custodians of American history. Today, the institution of record-keepers faces threats and a looming Senate confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next archivist could get complicated.

Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried in Moscow after a ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to formally declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev. Gorbachev has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. Gorbachev died Tuesday at the age of 91. He was buried Saturday at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife Raisa.

Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line. But the facility is still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said in a statement Saturday that the agency’s experts were told by senior Ukrainian staff that the fourth and last operational line was down. The three others were lost earlier during the conflict. The IAEA experts arrived at Zaporizhzhia on Thursday.

Attack raises doubts about Argentine VP's security protocols

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An apparent assassination attempt on the vice president of Argentina is raising questions about her security protocols and her habit of pressing the flesh with supporters. Cristina Fernández was greeting well-wishers Thursday when a man in the crowd pulled out a handgun, held it inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click. The loaded .38-caliber semiautomatic weapon evidently jammed, and the man was arrested. Fernández has been the most influential woman in Argentine politics for the past two decades. She has derived political strength from her closeness to the crowds that venerate her.

Chile votes on proposed constitution with big changes

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans vote in a plebiscite Sunday to decide whether to adopt a far-reaching new constitution that would fundamentally change the South American country. The proposed charter is intended to replace a constitution imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. For months, opinion polls have shown a clear advantage for the rejection camp, but the difference has been narrowing, giving hope to the document's supporters that they can pull out a victory. A local pollster says that “we are clearly in a situation in which the result will be close."

Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany

BERGEN-BELSEN, Germany (AP) — Shaul Ladany survived a Nazi concentration camp and narrowly escaped the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Decades later the 86-year-old has returned to visit the two places where he narrowly escaped death. On Saturday he brought family members to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where he was imprisoned as a boy in 1944. On Monday he will participate in a joint German-Israeli ceremony in Munich marking the 50th anniversary of the killing of 11 Olympians by Palestinian terrorists. “Those that tried to kill me are not alive anymore,” Ladany says. “We are still here.”

No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State’s revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10. The top-five matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, the former Buckeyes linebacker who has made a meteoric rise to lead the Fighting Irish at 36 years old. Freeman is now 0-2 as a head coach after losing a bowl game just weeks after being named Brian Kelly’s successor.