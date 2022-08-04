AP News Summary at 4:01 p.m. EDT

Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained nearly 12,000 pages of sealed records from a child sex abuse lawsuit against the Mormon church. The documents offer the most detailed and comprehensive look yet at the church's so-called “help line” for dealing with child sex abuse accusations against officials and members. Families of survivors who filed the lawsuit said they show it’s part of a system that can easily be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who may bury the problem, leaving victims in harm’s way. One victim was 5 when her father told his bishop that he was sexually abusing her. The abuse went on for seven more years, while the bishop failed to report it to authorities.

WNBA's Griner convicted at drug trial, sentenced to 9 years

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A judge in Russia convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling. She was sentenced to nine years in prison in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow. Griner showed little emotion to the sentence but her lawyers said later she was “very upset, very stressed.” U.S. President Joe Biden denounced as “unacceptable” the verdict and sentence, which came amid soaring tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. Griner had told the court she had no intention to break the law by bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil when she flew to Moscow to play basketball in the city of Yekaterinburg.

US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans. That's according to two people familiar with the matter said. The expected announcement will free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The federal government has filed civil rights charges against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. She was a Black woman whose fatal shooting in Kentucky helped fuel the racial justice protests that rocked the nation in 2020. The charges field Thursday are another effort to hold law enforcement accountable for the killing of the 26-year-old medical worker after one of the officers was acquitted of state charges earlier this year. The charges include unlawful conspiracy, use of force and obstruction of justice. Most of the charges stem from the faulty drug warrant used to search Taylor’s home. Only one officer charged Thursday was on the scene the night Taylor died.

Sandy Hook lawyer: Jan. 6 panel asked for Alex Jones' texts

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An attorney for two parents suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre says the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone. Attorney Mark Bankston said in court Thursday that the committee investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested the records. He later said he plans to comply. On Wednesday, Bankston revealed during Jones' defamation trial in Texas that Jones’ attorney had mistakenly sent Bankston the last two years’ worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone. The jury is deciding how much Jones should pay to the parents of a child killed in the 2012 massacre for repeatedly claiming it was a hoax.

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

KEELUNG, Taiwan (AP) — China says it has conducted “precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments in six zones surrounding the island. Japan says it protested to China after five of the missiles landed inside its Exclusive Economic Zone. The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week. They are intended to advertise China's threat to attack the self-governing island republic in response to moves to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule. Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defense drills, while the U.S. has numerous naval assets in the area.

Russians shell city near Europe's largest nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled a city close to Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant Thursday, reinforcing the U.N. nuclear chief’s fears that the situation around the facility is “grave and dangerous.” Dnipropetrovsk’s regional governor says Russia fired 60 rockets at Nikopol, across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Russian troops seized the plant early in the war. Some 50 residential buildings were damaged in the city. Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said earlier this week that the situation is becoming more perilous at the Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukrainian authorities say shelling of a town in the eastern Donetsk region left at least eight people dead. And the mayor of the separatist-held city of Donetsk says six were killed there.

Hungary's autocratic PM Orban addressing US conservatives

DALLAS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is in the U.S. to speak to one of the nation's largest gatherings of conservative activists. The autocratic leader has a headline spot Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. His visit to Texas comes barely a week after new outrage flared back home over a speech in which Orban railed against Europe becoming a “mixed-race” society. One of his closest associates compared those comments to Nazi rhetoric and resigned in protest. Orban has consolidated power in Hungary in a way that has led some observers to label him as the face of a new wave of authoritarianism.

'Stray' cat video game brings some benefits to real cats

NEW YORK (AP) — A new video game sensation that features an adventurous feline has resonated with cat lovers and some of them are using the game to raise money for real cats. The game called “Stray” from Annapurna Interactive launched in July. Gamers are playing the game live and using online fundraising platforms to benefit cat rescue and adoption organizations. The company also partnered with two shelters to raffle off copies of the game. Brendan Gepson of the Nebraska Humane Society said they raised $7,000 through the raffle and many of the donors were new to them. He said the whole culture of the game is about a love of cats.

Jo Koy's 'Easter Sunday' puts Filipinos front and center

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For a comedy, Jo Koy's new movie “Easter Sunday” had a lot of waterworks. The film was no ordinary job. The entire cast had happy cry-fests whenever they were struck by the magnitude of sharing a set with mostly Filipino actors. Koy's feature film debut, which opens in theaters Friday, is being touted as the first big studio movie with an all-Filipino ensemble. Koy, who is half Filipino and half white, plays a comic and aspiring actor visiting his family in the San Francisco Bay Area for the titular holiday. The production comes at a time when Filipino American food, history and advocacy are increasingly emerging into the zeitgeist.