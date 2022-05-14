AP News Summary at 4:01 a.m. EDT

Ukraine opens first war crimes trial of captured Russian

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Journalists packed a small courtroom in Kyiv for the trial of a captured Russian soldier accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian in the early days of the war. The trial of 21-year-old Russian Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin is the first of dozens of war crimes cases that Ukraine’s top prosecutor says her office is pursuing. Friday's proceedings lasted about 15 minutes and the trial will resume Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military released photos and video of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river in the country's east during a two-day battle this week. The Ukrainians said they destroyed at least 73 tanks and other vehicles and that their troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.”

US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — After rebuffing U.S. requests for months, Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday. Officials say the call didn’t appear to signal any change in Moscow’s war in Ukraine. A senior Defense Department official says Austin believes the hour-long conversation was important in keeping communication open but didn’t resolve any “acute issues” or lead to any change as the war enters week 12. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the call, which was initiated by Austin and marked the highest level American contact since the war began in late February.

Coast-to-coast rallies support abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion. More than 380 events were planned Saturday, with the largest gatherings in big cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. In Washington, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court. Tens of thousands were expected at the events coast to coast after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The nationwide shortage of baby formula is quickly becoming the GOP's latest election-year attack on President Joe Biden. Ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall is why mothers needing formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves across the country. But Republicans are seeking to lay the blame at the feet of an unpopular president heading into the midterm elections. Biden says there's “nothing more urgent we’re working on" and has pushed back on criticism that his administration's response has been lacking.

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has reported 21 new deaths and 174,440 more people with fever symptoms as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population. The deaths and cases, which were from Friday, increased total numbers to 27 deaths and 524,440 illnesses amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. North Korea said Saturday that 243,630 people had recovered and 280,810 remained in quarantine. State media didn’t specify how many of the fever cases and deaths were confirmed as COVID-19 infections. The country imposed nationwide lockdowns on Thursday after confirming its first COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they have refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs, according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy said that as of now, none of their seniors are being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., or the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, due to vaccine refusals. The graduations are in about two weeks.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

Emmanuel who? Far-right fighting hard-left for French vote

PARIS (AP) — The stakes are high, the fight nasty and the party of centrist President Emmanuel Macron is the one to beat. But to a visitor from outer space, June’s parliamentary election in France could look like a contest between the far right and the hard-left. A month before the first round of voting, the campaign for the 577 seats in France’s lower house of parliament has been brutal. After losing to Macron in the April presidential election, far-right leader Marine Le Pen now faces a challenge from her political nemesis, hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon who has set his sights on becoming prime minister. She mocks him as the “court jester,” but claims he could destroy parliament.

Records: 2 people in execution knew drugs hadn’t been tested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Newly released records show at two least two people connected to a planned Tennessee execution that was abruptly put on hold April 21 knew the night before that the lethal injection drugs the state planned to use hadn’t undergone certain required testing. Last month, Gov. Bill Lee abruptly halted inmate Oscar Smith’s execution, citing an “oversight” in the execution process. On Friday, the Department of Correction released 20 pages of heavily redacted emails and text messages to The Associated Press through a records request. During last week’s news conference announcing the independent investigation, Lee said the testing problem was noticed shortly before the execution. The text messages imply that some people knew almost a day before.

Splash Brothers send Warriors to Western Conference Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are cherishing this playoff run a little more given they spent the past two years watching the postseason instead of their familiar position chasing championships. Now, with those experienced faces and a cast of new stars, the Warriors are headed to another Western Conference Finals and need just four more wins to give themselves a title chance again. They will lean on the experience of Curry, Green, Thompson and Kevon Looney having been here so many times already.

