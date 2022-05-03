AP News Summary at 4:00 p.m. EDT

"Still in shock." Abortion defenders, foes stunned by leak

People on both sides of the abortion divide have been expecting that this summer the Supreme Court would reverse the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Monday night, a leaked draft opinion written in February that would overturn Roe began ricocheting around the world. Even those anticipating the undoing of Roe said it was still staggering to see the words in print, forcing them to reckon with the likely reality the nation will soon enter.

Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces have begun storming a sprawling steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Tuesday's onslaught came as scores of civilians who had been evacuated from the plant reached safer territory. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine says 101 women, men, children, and older persons left the Azovstal steelworks. Elsewhere, Russian troops shelled a chemical plant in the eastern city of Avdiivka, killing at least 10 people. And explosions were heard in the western city of Lviv, which has been a haven for those fleeing fighting in the east.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is blasting what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. The court cautioned that the draft was not final, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work with Congress to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. But such efforts have failed in the past.

What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?

A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests the country’s highest court could be poised overturn Roe v. Wade. That's the lawsuit that led to the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. In the 1992 Casey decision, the Supreme Court made it easier for states to restrict abortions. If the Supreme Court upholds a Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks, it would overturn Roe and Casey. Both found a right to abortion until the point of fetal viability, at roughly 24 weeks.

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans are voting Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the nation. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the GOP front-runner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic congressman Tim Ryan in what is expected to be a brutal November for Democrats. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears well-positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. In Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to fend off Republican challenges from the right.

DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process. That's according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in a tweet Tuesday in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The document had not yet been signed by a judge. In a statement, Trump blasted Racine and noted that the settlement includes no admission of guilt or liability.

Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge is letting Johnny Depp move forward with his libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after he rested his case in a Virginia courtroom. Heard’s lawyers asked the judge Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing no reasonable jury could find in his favor based on the evidence he put forward. But the judge said the standard for dismissing a case at this point in a trial is exceedingly high, and that the case should be allowed to move forward if Depp has provided even a “scintilla” of evidence backing up his claims. Heard's team will now to present its case. Depp is suing Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals

The WNBA will honor Phoenix center Brittney Griner with a floor decal. The decal will feature Griner’s initials as well as her No. 42. All 12 teams will have the decal on their home courts starting with the season opener Friday night. Griner is still being detained in Russia. The league also approved giving the Mercury both roster and salary cap relief so they can carry a replacement player until Griner returns home. Griner will be paid her full salary of nearly $228,000. The State Department said the Biden administration determined that Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out.

Cops: Body in barrel in Lake Mead was man who had been shot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police believe a body found inside a barrel on the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead is that of a man who had been shot. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer also said Tuesday that shoes worn by the man were manufactured in the middle and late 1970s, indicating that the killing likely occurred between the middle 1970s and early 1980s. Police previously said the remains spotted Sunday by boaters probably dated from the 1980s. Drought has dropped the water level of Lake Mead on the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northern Arizona so much that the uppermost water intake at drought-stricken Lake Mead became visible last week.

Condors soar again over Northern California coastal redwoods

REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The endangered California condor has returned to the skies over the state's far northern coast redwood forests for the first time in more than a century. Two captive-bred birds were released Tuesday in Redwood National Park, an hour’s drive south of the Oregon state line. It's part of a project aimed at restoring the giant vultures to their historic habitat in the Pacific Northwest. Condor once soared over large areas but their numbers were depleted because of hunting, pollution and habitat destruction. A captive-breeding program started in the 1980s has raised the number of condors to about 500. Some are now found in California, Arizona, Utah and Mexico.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0