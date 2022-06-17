AP News Summary at 4:00 p.m. EDT

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Police: 3rd victim in Alabama church shooting dies

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police say a third victim has died after being shot at a church potluck dinner in Alabama. Vestavia Hills police said in a Facebook post that the 84-year-old woman died at a hospital Friday. Police did not release her name. Police say prosecutors are preparing to charge a 71-year-old man with murder in the shootings Thursday night at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church outside Birmingham. Police Sgt. Shane said the shooter occasionally attended services at the church. Also killed were an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. Ware says a person in the room eventually restrained the gunman and held him until police arrived.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured several sites in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” Johnson’s trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight.

Screams, threats as New Mexico counties try to certify vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Deep-seated conspiracy theories about the security of voting machines erupted into heated, angry and at times threatening outbursts as New Mexico counties were deciding whether to certify results from their recent primary. The intensity and vitriol surrounding the voting underscores the depths of an election crisis that officials fear is foreshadowing darker times ahead for the nation’s democracy. In one politically conservative county, angry residents on Friday greeted their three commissioners with screams as they met to consider certification. As the visibly frustrated Torrance County commissioners indicated they were going to vote to certify their election, the audience shouted “Shame on you,” “cowards and traitors,” and “Who elected you?”

Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Montana's governor was not in Montana — or in the U.S. at all — when punishing floods hit Yellowstone National Park and communities on its fringes this week. He was in Italy. But Republican Greg Gianforte's office didn't tell his constituents that for days. Now Gianforte is back in Montana and under fire for not hurrying home more quickly and for keeping the public in the dark as to his whereabouts. In Gianforte's defense, his office says he was briefed regularly about the flooding.

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

RED LODGE, Montana (AP) — A culmination of unique events led to the recent extensive flooding in the Yellowstone region. Water quickly rose in an area that was in an extended drought, forcing officials to race to save homes, roads and towns. Mountain snow accumulated in the late spring. During a warm stretch, rain fell and melted snowpack, causing a tremendous amount of water to flow down the mountains. The resulting flood raged higher and faster than the rare benchmark 500-year storm. La Nina conditions occur when parts of the Pacific cool and while those conditions keep the Southwest dry, they can lead to more rain and snow in the Northwest. It is another extreme weather event in a warming world.

Students sue for review, changes after Oxford High shooting

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A law firm says about 20 students at a Michigan high school where four students were killed in a mass shooting say their constitutional rights to safety and education have been violated. A federal lawsuit being filed Friday calls for changes to ensure security at Oxford High School near Detroit. The suit names the Oxford Community School District, its former superintendent and several other officials. It seeks an independent review and policy changes, including increased transparency and communication from the district. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from the district. Ethan Crumbley has been charged with murder and terrorism in the Nov. 30 shootings that also left six other students and a teacher wounded.

Trump weighs another run as GOP rivals eye own campaigns

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to remain in power by challenging American democracy have been thrown back into the spotlight by the Jan. 6 committee, with harrowing footage and searing testimony from his closest aides and family. But while the country reckons anew with his actions on one of its darkest days, Trump himself is focused increasingly on his own political future. Amid fallout from the investigation, more high-stakes primaries for his endorsed candidates and with more legal troubles looming, Trump has been weighing when he might formally launch a third presidential run.

Wallowing in Watergate 50 years later: A political quiz

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifty years later, the Watergate scandal is remembered in broad strokes. Burglars broke into Democratic headquarters at the Watergate office complex in Washington, President Richard Nixon mounted a cover-up and eventually was forced to resign. But the scandal was built from a million pieces, relevant then, largely forgotten now. Like the piece of tape found by a security guard that night, used by the burglars to block the latch in the basement entrance of the building. It's not likely many remember “Gemstone,” code name for a secret wiretap operation. Or that 69 people were charged with a Watergate-related crime. Old obscurities are getting a fresh look on Friday's anniversary.

Companies weigh in on proposed SEC climate disclosure rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving closer to a final rule that would dramatically change what public companies reveal about the risks posed by climate change to their operations. Public comment on the proposal closed Friday. Companies, auditors, trade groups, lawmakers, individuals and others submitted more than 10,000 comments. Opinions ranged from skepticism about the SEC’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions data at all, to praise that the nation’s top financial regulator was finally looking to mandate climate-related disclosures.

