AP News Summary at 3:59 p.m. EST

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is being held on murder and hate crimes charges. The charges surfaced in online court records Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others. The charges were preliminary, and prosecutors had not filed them in court. The records showed that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night’s attack at Club Q. Officials on Monday revised the number of people hurt down to 18, including 17 who suffered gunshot wounds.

Ukraine to civilians: Leave liberated areas before winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from liberated areas in the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. They fear that infrastructure damage is too severe for people to endure the winter without power, heat and water. Ukraine said residents should move to safer parts of the country, and the government will give them transportation, accommodations and medical care. The World Health Organization warned that millions in Ukraine face a “life-threatening” winter. Also Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife made a rare joint public appearance to observe a moment of silence and place candles at a Kyiv memorial for those killed in Ukraine's pro-European Union mass protests in 2014.

Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that left dozens of officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and shook the foundations of American democracy. Now jurors in the case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates will decide, for the first time, whether the actions of any Jan. 6 defendants amount to seditious conspiracy. Jury deliberations are expected to begin soon after prosecutors spent weeks trying to make the case that Rhodes and his band of antigovernment extremists were not whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, but came to Washington intent on stopping the transfer of presidential power.

Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — An earthquake has toppled buildings on Indonesia’s densely populated main island, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds. Residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris. Officials were gathering the toll of those injured and killed by the quake in the remote area. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil says the number of confirmed dead has risen to 162, including many children. He says that more than 13,000 people whose homes were heavily damaged were taken to evacuation centers.

FIFA threat makes World Cup teams nix 'One Love' armbands

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players has pushed World Cup teams to back down. They abandoned a plan Monday for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar’s human rights record. Just hours before the first players wearing the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were set to take the field, FIFA warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards. That changed the calculus for the seven European teams. They may have expected to merely be fined. The standoff was just the latest dispute that threatened to overshadow play on the field. Since being awarded the World Cup hosting rights in 2010, conservative Muslim Qatar has faced criticism of its treatment of low-paid migrant workers as well as its criminalization of homosexuality.

Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking a pause in executions and ordering a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey issued a statement Monday saying she had both asked the state attorney general to withdraw motions seeking execution dates for two inmates. She also asked that the prison system undertake a full review of the state’s execution process. The move came just days after the uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months.

Elon Musk's Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk's Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was banned in January for violating the platform's COVID misinformation policies at the time. Greene's reinstatement follows the return Donald Trump's account to Twitter, though the former president has not tweeted and has said he would not. Musk has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive. Before the U.S. midterm elections this month, he urged his “independent-minded” Twitter followers to vote Republican.

Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's holiday time at the White House. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were plunging into the holiday season. Biden participated in the annual pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey on Monday. The first lady was set to accept delivery of the official White House Christmas tree. And both Bidens were heading to North Carolina later Monday to share a Thanksgiving-style meal with members of the military and their families at Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point. The burst of holiday activity follows the president's granddaughter's White House wedding and his 80th birthday over the weekend.

NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Orion capsule has reached the moon, whipping around the far side and passing within about 80 miles. The close approach occurred Monday as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of the communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon. It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since the Apollo program 50 years ago. Orion blasted off last Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on a three-week flight.

How cooking food and gathering for feasts made us human

NEW YORK (AP) — If you're cooking or eating a special dinner this week, you have something in common with our ancient human ancestors. A recent study found the oldest evidence of using fire to cook, dating back to 780,000 years ago. The study comes from a site in Israel, where members of an extinct human species probably cooked fish over a fire. Scientists think learning to cook was a big step for evolution, because it helped early humans fuel their bigger brains. Later on, using food for special ceremonies helped build community when humans settled down. In the first feast 12,000 years ago, Stone Age humans ate tortoises and cattle to mark the death of a shaman.