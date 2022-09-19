AP News Summary at 3:58 a.m. EDT

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early Monday when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners. Hundreds of thousands had waited for hours, many of them through cold nights to file past the queen’s flag-draped coffin in a moving outpouring of national grief.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey to take their seats for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service. Guests began entering the Gothic medieval abbey shortly after 8 a.m. (0700 GMT; 3 a.m. EDT) on Monday. Dignitaries were arriving later, with many heads of state gathering at a nearby hospital to be driven by bus to the abbey. Westminster Abbey is where Elizabeth was married in 1947 and crowned in 1953. A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14.

By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral

LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.

Biden, VIPs lay low as spotlight stays on late Queen

LONDON (AP) — American presidents usually make a splash when they travel abroad, holding the spotlight and quickly becoming the center of attention. Not this time. For U.S. President Joe Biden and other presidents, prime ministers, and dignitaries, there were no red-carpet arrivals, no big speeches and no news conference as they gathered for Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, world leaders used to people hanging on their every word checked their egos in the service of honoring the queen. Britain’s longest-serving monarch died earlier this month after 70 years on the throne.

Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona is bearing down on the Dominican Republic after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, where the governor said the damage was “catastrophic.” No deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday. Up to 30 inches was forecast for the island’s eastern and southern regions. Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Juan, said: “It’s important people understand that this is not over.” He said flooding has reached “historic levels."

Ukraine says Russian missile struck close from nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile strike has hit just 300 meters (yards) from a nuclear power plant in the country's south. Ukraine’s atomic energy operator Energoatom said the attack just after midnight Monday struck an industrial complex in the southern Mykolaiv region that includes the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant. The impact caused an explosion that broke more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex and forced a nearby hydropower plant to shut down temporarily, Energoatom said. The attack didn’t affect the reactors of the nuclear plant, the company said, calling the strike an act of “nuclear terrorism.” Russia did not immediately acknowledge the strike on the industrial complex, which sits along the Southern Bug River.

In world beset by turbulence, nations' leaders gather at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World leaders are gathering at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major conflict since World War II. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fighting it produced has sparked a global food crisis and a division among major powers not seen since the Cold War at a time of increasing international turbulence. The many facets of the war in Ukraine are expected to dominate the annual General Assembly meeting. It is taking place as many countries across the globe are also confronting inequality, an escalating climate crisis, the threat of multiple famines and increasing misinformation and hate speech.

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory. Biden's comment adds to displays of official U.S. support for the island democracy in the face of intimidation by the mainland's ruling Communist Party. Biden said “yes” when asked in an interview on CBS News's “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan" in the event of a Chinese invasion. CBS News said it was told by the White House after the interview that U.S. policy hasn't changed. Washington doesn't say whether it would send forces to defend the island.

Storm hits southwest Japan, leaves 1 dead, another missing

TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds, leaving one person dead and another missing. Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power. In Miyazaki prefecture, a man was found dead in a car sunk in water on a farm and another person was missing after a cottage was caught in a landslide. Nanmadol has sustained winds blowing at 67 mph, and was moving northeast toward Tokyo and northeastern Japan.

First public global database of fossil fuels launches

On Monday, the world’s first public database of fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches. Called The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels, it was developed by the groups Carbon Tracker and the Global Energy Monitor, and contains data on over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in 89 countries, covering 75% of global production. It shows that the United States and Russia have enough fossil fuel reserves to exhaust the world’s remaining carbon budget to stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius warming. And it shows that if burned, the world’s reserves would generate 3.5 trillion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is more than all that's been produced since the Industrial Revolution.