AP News Summary at 3:57 a.m. EDT

Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden starts the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency with a monumental task: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials that he is committed to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power. Biden lands in Israel on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day stop before heading to Saudi Arabia. Iran’s quickly evolving nuclear program is high on the agenda. Biden made reviving the Iran nuclear deal brokered by Barack Obama and abandoned by Donald Trump a key priority as he entered office. But indirect talks for the U.S. to reenter the deal have stalled as Iran has made rapid gains developing its nuclear program.

President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The president of Sri Lanka fled the country, slipping away only hours before he promised to step down under pressure from protesters angry over economic chaos that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. But the crisis that has gripped the island nation for months was far from over: Thousands of protesters demanding that the prime minster also resign rallied outside his office and some stormed the compound Wednesday. The prime minister’s office declared a nationwide state of emergency. The Sri Lankan Air Force said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard one of its planes bound for the Maldives. Later, Rajapaksa appointed the prime minister as the acting president.

US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven industrial nations have tentatively agreed to back a cap on the price of Russian oil, the main pillar of the Kremlin’s financial revenue. Participants in the price cap plan would agree to purchase the oil at a lower than market price. The idea is to bring Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to a halt while possibly lowering energy costs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is touring Indo-Pacific countries to lobby for the price cap proposal. In Japan on Tuesday, U.S. and Japanese officials agreed to explore the feasibility of price caps.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Surging gas prices likely drove US inflation to 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation likely reached a new 40-year high in June, driven up by a spike in gas costs, more expensive food and rent, and pricier cars and hotel rooms. A government report Wednesday is expected to show that consumer prices soared 8.8% in June compared with a year earlier, according to data provide FactSet. That would be an increase from 8.6% in May and the biggest yearly rise since December 1981. Inflation at that level would make it highly likely the Federal Reserve will implement another large interest rate increase at its next meeting in two weeks. Higher rates are intended to cool consumer and business spending and slow the economy and inflation.

EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Ga.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election is heating up. Prosecutors are trying to force allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump to come to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury. For witnesses who live outside Georgia, the process of getting a subpoena is more involved than for in-state witnesses. Prosecutors have to ask the judge overseeing the special grand jury to certify that the witness is necessary. Then they have to get a judge in the state where the witness lives to issue a subpoena.

Biden to ping through Israel's iconic spots on Mideast tour

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dash through Israel and the occupied West Bank this week is expected to cut across some of the region’s most iconic places. Both luxurious and grueling, Biden’s visit starts with a VIP arrival at Israel’s main commercial airport and pings through Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. Most of his travels are focused on business. But in between his meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, he will visit a host of well-known sites while staying at a historic Jerusalem hotel.

Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Legal experts are expressing skepticism that actress Amber Heard can persuade a Virginia judge to set aside a $10 million defamation verdict awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's lawyers filed a motion earlier this month seeking to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds. They argue that the verdicts are inconsistent and irreconcilable, especially since the jury awarded damages to both Depp and Heard: $10 million to him and $2 million to her for a separate counterclaim. They also say a case of mistaken identity with a juror should invalidate the verdict. Depp won his verdict last month after a jury said he was defamed by an op-ed piece Heard wrote in 2018.

Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of “Nude with a Hat” at Haifa University’s Hecht Museum was X-rayed. The analysis is part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia. Modigliani died penniless at the age of 35. In 2017, one of his works was sold for $170 million.