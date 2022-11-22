AP News Summary at 3:51 a.m. EST

'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.

162 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings, roads

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for bodies and survivors in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 162 people on Indonesia’s main island of Java and injured hundreds more, overwhelming hospitals. Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight Tuesday reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, south of Jakarta. The city was near the epicenter of magnitude 5.6 temblor Monday afternoon, which sent terrified residents fleeing into the streets, some covered in blood and debris. One woman told The Associated Press when the earthquake hit, her home started “shaking like it was dancing” and she barely escaped with her family. More than 300 people were seriously hurt and at least 600 suffered minor injuries. It's not clear how many are missing.

Ukraine to civilians: Leave liberated areas before winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are evacuating civilians from liberated areas in the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. They fear that infrastructure damage is too severe for people to endure the winter without power, heat and water. The World Health Organization warned that millions in Ukraine face a “life-threatening” winter. Also Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife made a rare joint public appearance to observe a moment of silence at a Kyiv memorial for those killed in Ukraine's pro-European Union protests in 2014. And the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power planthad not damaged key equipment and identified no nuclear safety concerns.

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. That would make legislating a lot easier than in the current 50-50 Senate, the narrowest possible balance of power. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. The seat would give Democrats the ability to pass bills while losing one vote and likely an extra member on committees.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Messi seeks history with Argentina

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer’s biggest prize. He’ll also be hoping to make history with Argentina. The Argentines are among the favorites to win in Qatar and a victory would fill the one gaping hole in his resume. But a win of a draw Tuesday against Saudi Arabia would give Argentina a record-tying result. Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak. That is one shy of tying Italy’s record for international men’s soccer1. Other games Tuesday include France against Australia, Mexico facing Poland and Denmark playing Tunisia.

Report: Welding sparked central China fire that killed 38

BEIJING (AP) — Investigators say welding work caused a fire that killed 38 people at an industrial wholesaler in central China's Henan province. A district government in the city of Anyang said two other people were injured. More than 200 rescuers and firefighters responded to the fire that took four hours to extinguish Monday evening. The official Xinhua News Agency said sparks from welding ignited cotton fabric in the building but said the investigation was ongoing. China has a history of industrial accidents caused by lax regard to safety measures fueled by rising competition and abetted by corruption among officials. Online listings for the company, Kaixinda, said it wholesaled in a wide range of industrial goods including chemicals.

Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Pakistani province

GANDAKHA, Pakistan (AP) — Residents of Pakistan's poorest province, Baluchistan, say they are being neglected in recovery efforts after last summer's devastating floods. Around 75% of Baluchistan's population was affected by the flood, the highest proportion of any province in the country. Yet recovery has been slower. Fields remain underwater. Local volunteers are stepping in to help as outside relief lags. International aid groups have been struggled to get in, because of government red tape and security concerns amid a long-time insurgency, and much of the pre-flood infrastructure has been washed away, further hampering aid efforts.

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For conflict-ravaged nations, climate change is an added disaster. In many Middle Eastern and African nations, climatic shocks killed hundreds and displaced thousands every year, causing worsening food shortages. With limited resources, they also are among the world’s poorest and most vulnerable to climate change impacts. But they have no or little access to climate financing. The United Nations’ climate conference, which wrapped up Sunday in Egypt, established a fund to help poor countries hit hard by climate change. But conflict-hit countries are unlikely to receive funds because they lack stable governments.

Seoul: Kim's daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child. There's been intense speculation about Kim's motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world last week. On Saturday, North Korea said that Kim observed the launch of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile -- Hwasong-17 -- the previous day with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter.” North Korea’s state media didn’t disclose the age, name and other details but it was the first time she was mentioned. According to one lawmaker, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service assessed she is Kim’s second child.

Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement

On the heels of a messy ticket rollout for Taylor Swift’s first tour in years, fans are angry. They’re also energized against Ticketmaster. While researchers agree that there’s no way to tell how long the energy could last, the outrage shows a way for young people to become more politically engaged through fan culture. This isn’t even the first time a fandom or an artist has targeted Ticketmaster. And Swifties say it's not just about getting a ticket. The ticket debacle has spurred broader conversations about economic inequality and political action.