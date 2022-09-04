AP News Summary at 3:50 p.m. EDT

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conspiracies about rigged elections are now believed by millions of people in the United States, and conferences being held across the country that feature prominent figures pushing such theories are one reason why. Speakers at these events claim to show evidence the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump through widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Yet multiple reviews in state after state have shown the election to be fair and the results accurate. Many speakers have been touring the U.S. for more than a year in events that are livestreamed and widely distributed. At a recent conference in Omaha, Nebraska, attendees sat through more than eight hours of presentations on claims that have been widely debunked.

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Energy problems have plagued Ukraine and Europe as much of the Russian-occupied region that’s home to a largely crippled nuclear power plant was reported temporarily in blackout. Only one of six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant was connected to the electricity grid And Russia’s main pipeline carrying natural gas to Germany remained shut down on Sunday. The fighting in Ukraine and related disputes over pipelines lie behind the electricity and natural gas shortfalls that have worsened as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on for a seventh month. U.N. nuclear agency inspectors are scheduled to brief the Security Council on Tuesday about their visit to the Zaporizhzhia power plant. European Union energy ministers will meet Friday to discuss the bloc’s troubled electricity market.

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes on as much as $10,000 or even $20,000 that would count as income. In Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and North Carolina, forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless they change their laws to conform with the federal exemption. That's according to a tally by the Tax Foundation.

California fire fight persists as many neighborhoods reopen

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling a Northern California wildfire that charred a town are expecting more hot and dry weather Sunday. About 1,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, down from 7,500 on Friday when the fire sparked. Still, power outages and uncertainty about what the day would bring kept many people away. Fire officials say 132 structures were destroyed or damaged, though it wasn’t clear whether they were homes, businesses, or other buildings. California fire officials say the blaze, called the Mill Fire, has injured three people and covers about 6.6 square miles, with 25% containment.

Chile votes on proposed constitution with big changes

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans are voting in a plebiscite to decide whether to adopt a far-reaching new constitution that would fundamentally change the South American country. The proposed charter is intended to replace a constitution imposed by a military dictatorship 41 years ago. For months, opinion polls have shown a clear advantage for the rejection camp, but the difference has been narrowing, giving hope to the document's supporters that they can pull out a victory on Sunday. A local pollster says that “we are clearly in a situation in which the result will be close."

Pakistan’s hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani engineers have cut into an embankment for one of the country’s largest lakes to release rising waters. They hope to save a nearby city and town from flooding as officials predict more monsoon rain was on the way for the country’s already devastated south. While officials hope the cut in the sides of Lake Manchar will protect about half a million people who live in the city of Sehwan and the town of Bhan Saeedabad, villages that are home to 150,000 people are in the path of the diverted waters. More than 1,300 people have died and millions have lost their homes in flooding caused by unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan this year that many experts have blamed on climate change.

Sterling Lord, uniquely enduring literary agent, dies at 102

NEW YORK (AP) — The uniquely enduring literary agent who worked for years to find a publisher for Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” and over the following decades arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to the creators of the Berenstain Bears has died. Sterling Lord was 102. He endured the initial unwillingness of publishers to take on Kerouac’s unorthodox narrative and was the longtime agent for other shining lights of the Beats. His full roster of clients produced works about sports, politics, murder and the travails of illustrated animals. His daughter told The Associated Press that Lord “had a good death and died peacefully of old age” Saturday.

Challenges mount against Peru's president, his family

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Pedro Castillo’s surprise election brought hopes for change in Peru’s unstable and corrupt political system, but the impoverished rural teacher and political neophyte has found himself so engulfed in impeachment votes and corruption allegations that his presidency has become an exercise in political survival. Chances the leftist leader could accomplish a signature policy, such as improving education or health care, were slim to begin with given his lack of support in Congress. They've evaporated as he focuses on staying in office and his family’s freedom. In just over one year as president, Castillo has survived two congressional votes to oust him and faces six criminal investigations.

Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany

BERGEN-BELSEN, Germany (AP) — Shaul Ladany survived a Nazi concentration camp and narrowly escaped the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Decades later the 86-year-old has returned to visit the two places where he narrowly escaped death. On Saturday he brought family members to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where he was imprisoned as a boy in 1944. On Monday he will participate in a joint German-Israeli ceremony in Munich marking the 50th anniversary of the killing of 11 Olympians by Palestinian terrorists. “Those that tried to kill me are not alive anymore,” Ladany says. “We are still here.”