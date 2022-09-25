AP News Summary at 4:01 p.m. EDT

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president says Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also told CBS he’s bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure as the weather gets colder. He says this winter “will be very difficult.” Although the European Union is now largely off limits to most Russians, with direct flights stopped, an exodus of Russians fleeing military service is dividing European opinion over whether they should be granted safe haven. Officials in the Baltics say the Russians have had plenty of time to protest the war but did not. The partial mobilization is also triggering more protests in Russia.

Canada struggles to restore power, clear roads after storm

TORONTO (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Atlantic Canada remain without power and officials are trying to assess the scope of devastation from former Hurricane Fiona. It swept away houses, stripped off roofs and blocked roads across the country’s Atlantic provinces. After surging north from the Caribbean, Fiona came ashore before dawn Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone, still at hurricane strength. Defense Minister Anita Anand says troops will help remove fallen trees, restore transportation links and do whatever else is required for as long as it takes. Fiona caused at least five deaths in the Caribbean. One woman is missing in Canada.

Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attending funerals on behalf of the United States is normally a straightforward assignment for a vice president. But for Kamala Harris, there'll be controversy at nearly every turn as she visits Asia for the memorial honoring former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. American allies are seeking clarity after mixed messages over whether President Joe Biden would send troops to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion. There’s the potential for more provocations from North Korea, which test-fired a missile shortly before Harris’ departure from Washington. And there’s resentment over a new U.S. law that makes electric vehicles built outside of North America ineligible for subsidies.

Italians vote in election that may bring far-right to power

ROME (AP) — Italians are voting in a national election that is coming at a critical time for Europe. Soaring energy bills, largely caused by the war in Ukraine, have households and businesses fearful they can't keep the heat or lights on this winter. Sunday’s vote for seats in Italy’s Parliament might yield the nation’s first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. Opinion polls had indicated that Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party, with its neo-fascist roots, would be the top vote-getter. The election is a big deal for the rest of Europe as well, since Italy is the European Union's third-largest economy. Polling stations close at 11 p.m., with projections based on partial results expected early Monday.

Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rape crisis centers in Texas say their caseloads remain high a year after a new abortion law that made no exceptions for rape victims went into effect. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended the law in September 2021 by saying that Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. But the constant caseloads in Texas are one example illustrating how Republicans have struggled to defend zero-exception abortion bans that are unpopular in public polling and caused uproar in high-profile cases. The absence of exceptions has caused divisions among Republicans, including in West Virginia, where a new law signed this month allows rape and incest victims to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy but only if they report to law enforcement first.

After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Since Oregon residents voted in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. Oregon still has among the highest addiction rates in the country. Fatal overdoses have increased almost 20% over the previous year, with over a thousand dead. Steve Allen, behavioral health director of the Oregon Health Authority, acknowledges that Oregon’s experiment has had a rocky start. But he says a milestone has been reached, with more than $302 million being sent to facilities across the state to help people get off drugs.

Jewish pilgrims gather in Ukraine despite the perils of war

UMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims have flocked to central Ukraine to mark the Jewish new year, ignoring international travel warnings. That came as Russia struck more targets in Ukraine from the air and mobilized its citizens to stem losses in the war that has entered its eighth month. The Jewish pilgrims, many traveling from Israel and further afield, converged on the small city of Uman, the burial site of Nachman of Breslov, a respected Hasidic rabbi who died in 1810. The Ukrainian embassy to Israel has repeatedly urged those planning a pilgrimage to stay home. The Israeli and American governments also cautioned citizens not to make the trip this year either. But a reported 23,000 pilgrims were in Uman on Sunday.

Cuba holds unusual vote on law allowing same-sex marriage

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba is holding a rare referendum on an unusually contentious law — a government-backed code that would allow same-sex couples to marry and adopt. It also outlines the rights of children and grandparents and tries to protect against gender violence. The code of more than 400 articles has been questioned by many members of the island’s increasingly vocal evangelical community. President Miguel Díaz-Canel has promoted the law but acknowledged Sunday that “it still has issues that our society as a whole does not understand,.”

Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna is set to star in February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, on Sunday posted an image on Instagram of an arm holding up an NFL football. The NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which has a multiyear pact with the league to pick halftime show performers, confirmed that Rihanna will headline this season's. The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. After years of Pepsi sponsoring the event, the upcoming halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music.

AP Top 25: Vols, Wolfpack join top 10; Florida State returns

Tennessee and North Carolina State have broken into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll. Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places. Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State created room for teams to move up, like No. 6 Southern California and No. 7 Kentucky. Tennessee moved up three to No. 8. Oklahoma State remained at nine and North Carolina State jumped to No. 10.