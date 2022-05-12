AP News Summary at 3:46 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel has issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of its probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. It's an extraordinary step that is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack. The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas Thursday for McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down. The panel is investigating McCarthy’s conversations with then-President Donald Trump the day of the attack and meetings the four other lawmakers had as Trump and his aides worked to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russian threats

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Finland’s leaders have come out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days. That would amount to a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors. The Kremlin has reacted to the move by Finland by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.

EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finland appears on the cusp of joining NATO. Sweden could follow suit. By year's end, they could stand among the alliance's ranks. Russia's war in Ukraine has provoked a public about face on membership in the two Nordic countries. They are already NATO's closest partners, but should Russia respond to their membership moves they might soon need the organization's military support. The two are a perfect fit for NATO. Their armed forces, and political and legal systems, are in lock step with the alliance. They bring high-tech military equipment and high levels of defense spending with them. Their accession would double the length of NATO's borders with Russia. It's unclear exactly how Moscow will respond.

Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Thursday confirmed Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, giving bipartisan backing to Powell’s high-stakes efforts to curb the highest inflation in four decades. The 80-19 vote reflected broad support in Congress for the Fed’s drive to combat surging prices through a series of sharp interest rate hikes that could extend well into next year. The Fed’s goal is to slow borrowing and spending enough to ease the inflation pressures.

'This tears my soul apart': A Ukrainian boy and a killing

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — As he listened to his father die, the boy lay still on the asphalt. His elbow hurt where a bullet had pierced him. His thumb hurt from being grazed. Another killing was in progress on a lonely street in Bucha, the community on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where bodies of civilians are still being discovered weeks after Russian soldiers withdrew. Many had been shot in the head. Fourteen-year-old Yura Nechyporenko was going to be next. But the boy survived when his hoodie was shot instead. Now the hoodie is the centerpiece of the family’s search for justice.

EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit the biggest U.S. brands. So what should you do if you can't find formula? Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options. Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out. Most regular baby formulas contain the same basic ingredients and nutrients, so parents using those products shouldn’t hesitate to buy a different brand if they’re having trouble finding their regular one. Parents of infants requiring specialty formulas should talk to their doctor if they can’t find those products.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness. Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement Thursday, 10 days before the race in Maryland. It means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year. Dawson said he and trainer Eric Reed agreed to stick with the initial plan for Rich Strike and rest him for five weeks. The plan now is to have Rich Strike ready to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology used to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission jointly issued guidance to employers to take care before using popular algorithmic tools meant to streamline the work of evaluating employees and job prospects but which could violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Surfside families still want answers despite settlement

Family members of some of the 98 people killed in a Florida condominium collapse last June say they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf. Families and local officials gathered Thursday at the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood for the unveiling of temporary banners adorned with the victims’ names and ages. The ceremony came a day after the surprise announcement that the settlement had been reached in the families’ lawsuit. The 12-story beachside building partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24.

Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists for the first time have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA’s Apollo astronauts. The University of Florida researchers had no idea if anything would grow in moon dirt. So they planted thale cress last year in lunar soil returned by Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and other moonwalkers. All the seeds sprouted. But the plants ended up stunted. Scientists plan to plant more thale cress before possibly moving on to other vegetation. NASA says the timing for such an experiment was finally right as the space agency looks to put astronauts back on the moon.

