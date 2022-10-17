AP News Summary at 3:46 a.m. EDT

Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv, struck by waves of drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosive-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital as families were preparing to start their week, the blasts echoing across Kyiv and sending people scurrying to shelters. Kyiv city Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the capital’s central Shevchenko district was hit, damaging several apartment blocks and setting fire to a non-residential building. There was no immediate word on casualties. The drones’ intended targets weren’t immediately clear but Russian strikes over the past week have hit infrastructure, including power facilities. Witnesses posted videos of drones buzzing across bright morning skies over Kyiv and of what sounded like gunshots of people trying to shoot them down.

Ukrainians' resilience persists despite new Russian barrage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The resilience by Ukrainians in Russia’s nearly 8-month-old war continues to be unwavering, despite a rise in the past week in attacks that have been seen as President Vladimir Putin’s vengeful response to an explosion that damaged a Moscow-built bridge in Crimea on Oct. 8. Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones struck at least 10 regions across the country two days later, targeting critical infrastructures in major urban centers, leaving 19 dead and more than 100 wounded. But the more the Kremlin threatens to make the upcoming winter intolerable, the more Ukrainians seem to unite in their intent to defeat Putin.

For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump refused to exit the stage after his defeat and has spent months raging against Joe Biden. That's reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a simple referendum on the incumbent president. The result is an episode of political shadowboxing with little precedent, as the current president and his immediate predecessor crisscross the country in support of their party’s candidates. But polls suggest voters have little appetite for a rematch.

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is influential in the far-right Christian nationalist movement that has growing stature in of the Republican Party. Flynn is making Sarasota County, Florida, a laboratory of sorts for his political agenda. Flynn's slogan is “Local action equals national impact,” and he has energized local conservative activists through social media and public appearances. He questions American democratic institutions, repeats lies about the 2020 election, attacks the news media and embraces conspiracy theories about COVID-19. One of the groups he’s welcomed into the fold is the violent extremist group the Proud Boys.

Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 as protests continue

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s judiciary has raised the death toll in a blaze at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, saying at least eight prisoners have been killed as protests continue nationwide. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency offered the new toll, saying the prisoners had succumbed to their injuries from the incident Saturday night. It said all those dead had been held on theft charges. Flames and thick smoke rising from Tehran’s Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday night, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison.

Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan's floods

RAJANPUR, Pakistan (AP) — Pregnant women are struggling to get care after Pakistan’s unprecedented flooding this summer that inundated a third of the country at its height and drove millions from their homes. The United Nations says around 130,000 pregnant women in flood-hit areas require urgent healthcare and more than 2,000 are giving birth every day, most in unsafe conditions. Months after unprecedented deluges stopped battering the country, survivors lack basics like clean clothing and food. Pakistan, the world's fifth most populous nation, has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia, and experts fear there will be an increase in child marriage, infant mortality, and unwanted pregnancies because of the flooding.

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

BEIJING (AP) — The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history. For many Chinese, weary of pandemic restrictions, the more immediate question is whether there will there be any easing of “zero COVID” after the party congress. The answer is probably not immediately, and changes when they do come will most likely be gradual.

Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in Georgia, Texas and some other states are facing new hurdles to cast a ballot during the midterm election under laws passed by Republican-led legislatures following President Donald Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him re-election in 2020. The restrictions have prompted groups that assist voters to reorient themselves so they can avoid running afoul of new barriers. They anticipate confusion and conflict at the polls, and are redoubling efforts to register and educate. The Brennan Center for Justice says lawmakers in 21 states have passed at least 42 restrictive laws since 2021. At least 33 of those are in effect for this year’s midterm.

New Zealand arts funder rejects Shakespeare as 'imperialism'

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Is Shakespeare still relevant to today’s students? New Zealand’s arts council appears to have its doubts after ending funding for a popular school Shakespeare program. The independent but tax-funded council said the Shakespeare program relied too heavily on busy schools, failed to show relevance to “the contemporary art context” and relied on a genre “located within a canon of imperialism.” But many have taken issue with the decision by Creative New Zealand, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was once a student thespian.