AP News Summary at 3:45 p.m. EDT

House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide. It's Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. But the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. But the vote marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision. The House also passed a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.

'Robbed of the most precious thing': Missile kills Liza, 4

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Liza, a 4-year-old girl with Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother in central Ukraine when a Russian missile rained down from the sky. She never made it to the appointment. Now the images that tell the story of her life and its end are touching hearts worldwide. Liza, wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, was among 23 people killed in Thursday’s missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the dozens injured. Shortly before the explosion, Dmytrieva had posted a video on social media showing her daughter happily walking through the city. After the missile strike, Ukraine’s emergency services shared photos showing her body next to her blood-stained stroller. The video and photos have gone viral.

Biden seeks Saudi reset with 3-hour crown prince meeting

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A crucial effort to repair one of the world’s most important diplomatic relationships began with a fist bump. President Joe Biden held a carefully choreographed meeting Friday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the man he had once shunned for human rights abuses. It was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman. Biden vowed as a Democratic presidential candidate to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights record, particularly the murder of the writer Jamal Khashoggi. But now he is seeking to reaffirm Washington's longstanding partnership with Riyadh as he confronts challenges caused by rising energy prices and Iran's nuclear program.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Lawmakers are to convene Saturday to choose a new leader who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden seems to have bowed to Sen. Joe Manchin’s demand for a slimmed-down economic package. Biden is telling Democrats to quickly push the measure through Congress so families can “sleep easier” and enjoy the health care savings it proposes. Biden’s statement comes hours after Manchin, the West Virginian who is one of Congress’ more conservative Democrats, said that if party leaders wanted to pass a measure before next month’s recess, it should be limited to provisions curbing prescription drug prices, extending subsidies for people buying health insurance and reducing the federal deficit.

Some schools build affordable housing to retain teachers

DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district built subsidized housing for teachers and staff who could not afford market rent. More districts in California and the U.S. are exploring the idea as rent and home prices grow out of reach. In West Virginia, the American Federation of Teachers helped build a housing complex with apartments for teachers and retail shops. But such projects face obstacles, including pushback from residents. The Jefferson Union High School District in California's San Mateo County wants to develop more apartments, but a community garden stands in the way. Skeptics question whether schools should even get into housing development.

Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children have gotten their questioning postponed in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings. The delay follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions starting as soon as Friday. But New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it had agreed to postpone them because of the news Thursday of Ivana Trump’s death. There are no new dates for the depositions. A message was left with the former president’s lawyer. The younger Trumps’ attorney declined to comment.

Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor's note for cannabis use

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner at her drug possession trial has given a Russian court a letter from a U.S. doctor recommending she use cannabis to treat pain. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Last week, Griner pleaded guilty and acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent. She said they were in her luggage because she packed hastily in her return to Russia to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team during the WNBA’s offseason.

Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney representing 30 women who have accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions says they have settled their legal claims against the team. Tony Buzbee, the women's attorney, says the terms of the settlements reached between each of the women and the Texans are confidential. Buzbee says while only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached. In a statement, the owners of the Texans say they hope the settlement will “provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large."