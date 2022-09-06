AP News Summary at 4:23 p.m. EDT

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Security video from a rural county in Georgia shows local election and Republican Party officials were present when voting equipment was accessed in what the secretary of state's office calls an unauthorized breach. Some of the video footage counters claims the local officials have made. The breach in Coffee County is one of several around the country in which allies of former President Donald Trump were seeking access to sensitive voting information after his loss in the 2020 election. Election security experts worry the information obtained — including copies of software and hard drives — could be exploited by those who want to interfere with future elections.

What's happening with Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was built during the Soviet era and is one of the 10 biggest in the world. Concerns of a possible nuclear catastrophe have grown after the plant became engulfed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops in recent weeks. The shelling so far hasn’t damaged the plant’s reactors or spent nuclear fuel storage. But it has repeatedly struck some auxiliary equipment. Fighting near the plant has fueled fears of a disaster like the one at Chernobyl, where a reactor exploded and spewed deadly radiation, contaminating a vast area in the world’s worst nuclear accident.

Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect

JAMES SMITH CREE FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — Fears ran high Tuesday on an Indigenous reserve in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, as police warned residents that the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage over the weekend might be nearby. People on the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve were told to stay inside. An Associated Press reporter saw people running and screaming as police shut down roads and surrounded a house with guns drawn. Later Tuesday, an official familiar with the matter said it appeared to be a false alarm. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. It’s not clear if the suspect, Myles Sanderson, was ever in the area.

New UK leader vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a multi-state investigation into its vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the 33 states plus Puerto Rico. Attorneys general joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions, including product parties, viral marketing and social media influencers. The settlement resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the company, which still faces separate lawsuits from other states and individuals. Additionally, federal health regulators are trying to ban the company's products.

Stocks drift lower, extending losses into 4th straight week

Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, extending the market's losses into a 4th straight week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. Markets are coming off of a three-week losing streak as investors worry about inflation and the Federal Reserve's determination to fight it with high interest rates. Bed Bath & Beyond fell following the death of its chief financial officer. ADT jumped after State Farm said it was taking a stake in the home security company.

AP Top 25: Georgia moves up to No. 2, passing Ohio State

Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs passed Ohio State after the defending national champions dominated their opener. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3. Georgia received 17 first-place votes. Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped one place to No. 5. Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss. Oregon’s loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings.

States' plans to make school safer reflect political divides

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — In the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, governors around the country vowed to take steps to ensure their students would be kept safe. Months later, as students return to classrooms, money has begun to flow for school security upgrades, training and other new efforts to make classrooms safer. But the responses have often reflected political divisions: Many Republicans have emphasized school security spending, while Democrats have called for tighter gun control. At every step, the actions have stirred debate over whether states are doing the right things to address the scourge of school shootings.

Rents are starting to come down, but the trend may not hold

NEW YORK (AP) — Rents are starting to come down after spiking to record levels this past summer, but experts are uncertain if the slowdown will continue. Christopher Mayer is a professor of real estate at Columbia Business School. He says people looking for an apartment now might have a better experience than they did in May or June. The national median asking rent was up 14% in July over July the previous year. That's the smallest annual increase since November 2021. Experts say the market could slow further toward the end of the year, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty.

Harry Styles evolves from heartthrob to fashion icon

Harry Styles will never be just a singer-songwriter, he's now an actor and a fashion powerhouse as well. The former member of British pop boy band “One Direction” has shed his musician’s skin for the male lead role alongside Oscar nominee Florence Pugh in the highly anticipated dystopian thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” The film directed by Olivia Wilde made its buzzy world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday. Alongside his career evolution, Styles has also cemented himself as a fashion icon to watch on red carpets and on stage.