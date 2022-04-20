AP News Summary at 3:44 p.m. EDT

Russia's Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk 'nightmare'

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian forces invaded and occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, they dug trenches in one of the world’s most radioactive places. Experts fear that they were, in effect, digging their own graves. Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the Chernobyl exclusion zone at the start of the war, churning up soil contaminated by the world's worst nuclear disaster. As the anniversary of the April 26, 1986, accident approaches and Russia’s war continues, it's clear that Ukrainian authorities were never prepared for this scenario. Russia’s invasion marks the first time that occupying a nuclear plant was part of a nation's military strategy.

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have pressured a stubborn pocket of resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians from the shattered port city. A Ukrainian who said he was among hundreds holed up in a sprawling steel mill pleaded for help via video and said the officers and civilians inside the plant “may have only a few days or hours left.” Mariupol is a key battleground in Moscow’s new onslaught to take control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. Russian forces have intensified their attacks along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long elsewhere in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, the offensive would carve Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory.

Mega dance company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the world’s leading dance competition companies sells the dream of Hollywood fame to hundreds of thousands of ambitious young dancers hoping to launch careers on television, in movies and on stage. But according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star, several dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company’s powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers. The problems date back to the founding of Los Angeles-based Break The Floor Productions; as the company has grown into an industry powerhouse, its leaders perpetuated a culture of sex and silence, according to interviews with dozens of former and current staff and students.

As shares plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A sharp drop in subscribers sent Netflix shares into freefall Wednesday, forcing the company to consider experimenting with ads and -- hold onto your remote -- cracking down on millions of freeloaders who use passwords shared by friends or family. The subscriber drop was the first Netflix has seen in years. The company says it will try to minimize password sharing and is considering a low-cost subscription supported by advertising, changes that could affect loyal customers in unpredictable ways. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that kept people streaming content at home have lifted and services such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience.

GOP lawmakers vote remotely more often after initial scorn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just seven Republicans, along with most Democrats, used remote voting in the House when voting-from-somewhere-else was first allowed two years ago as the pandemic erupted. So far this year, however, over half of GOP lawmakers have used the proxy voting system at least once, along with nearly all Democrats. More than 50 of the Republicans who’ve used it this year also once signed onto a lawsuit seeking to declare the practice unconstitutional. And one Democrat who’s used it for almost every vote this year has made three flights as an airline pilot. An Associated Press look at House data shows proxy-voting acceptance by both parties has grown.

Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp has scoffed at the notion during court testimony that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her. Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage. Depp on Wednesday began to address Heard’s accusations in detail, saying they were false and that he has never hit a woman. He sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard is expected to testify later in the Virginia trial.

Ukraine war refugees top 5 million as assault intensifies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday. When the number reached 4 million on March 30, the exodus exceeded the worst-case predictions of the Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. The receiving countries are providing various forms of support, but they are also calling for international help as they face the unprecedented challenge, especially now as Russia has intensified attacks in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The mayor of Warsaw says Poland's capital is at capacity and can't house more refugees.

Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay halting the state from carrying out its first-ever firing squad execution. Wednesday's court order temporarily halts a scheduled April 29 execution of inmate Richard Moore. The state's highest court says a more detailed order will follow. Moore’s attorneys had asked justices to block the execution plan so they could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether his crime rises to the level of a death penalty offense. The state court on Wednesday also issued an execution order for Brad Sigmon, who was convicted in 2002 for the double murder of his ex-girlfriend’s parents in Greenville County.

Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers that led to multiple hospital patient deaths was acquitted Wednesday of 14 counts of murder. Dr. William Husel was accused of ordering the drugs for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel's attorneys argued during a weekslong trial that Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients. Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been convicted of a single count of murder.

Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

LONDON (AP) — Russian and Belarusian tennis players have been banned from competing at this year’s Wimbledon tournament because of the war in Ukraine. The All England Club's move makes the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in southwest London the first top-level tennis event to bar players from Russia and Belarus. Among those affected are second-ranked Daniil Medvedev. He won last year’s U.S. Open and was this year's Australian Open runner-up. He was briefly ranked No. 1 in the world this year. Another player affected is Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion and also a former No. 1.

