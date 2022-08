AP News Summary at 3:44 p.m. EDT

Student loan crisis awaits new generation despite Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing financial break for millions of Americans. But for future students heading to college under the same conditions that created today’s debt, critics say it offers little help. Chief among the causes of today's rising student debt is the cost of college. Federal data show that today’s four-year universities charge an average of nearly $17,000 a year in tuition and fees, more than double the inflation-adjusted average from 30 years ago. Biden’s failure to tackle the broader problem drew reproach from Republicans along with some of his fellow Democrats.

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily cut off from the electrical grid because of fire damage. That caused a blackout in the region and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. The government in Kyiv alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on it. On Thursday, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said the plant was cut off from the grid after fires damaged a transmission line. A Russian official said the region lost power.

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be moving to replenish the depleted ranks of the Russian military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength by Jan. 1. Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25. Russia says it targeted a military train and claims to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists. At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting, a transmission line was damaged by fire, and the plant was temporarily cut off from the power grid. The incident heightened fears of a nuclear disaster.

Trump search: Judge given proposed redactions to affidavit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart will decide whether the sealed FBI affidavit, which presumably lays out a detailed factual basis for the search, will become public — and if so, how much is disclosed. Reinhart had given the department until Thursday at noon to propose to him the redactions to the affidavit it wanted to make before any portion of it was released. The Justice Department said it wouldn't comment while the judge considers the matter.

2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden's daughter's diary

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said Thursday that Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. Harris’ lawyer says she has accepted responsibility. Kurlander’s lawyer declined to comment. Project Veritas has not been charged with any crime. The group says its activities were newsgathering and were ethical and legal. While authorities didn’t identify Biden, the property stolen or the organization that paid, details of the investigation have been public for months.

Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election

DENVER (AP) — An apparent attempt by a voter in Colorado to tamper with a voting machine during the state's primary this summer has heightened concerns among election officials and security experts. They worry that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Even unsuccessful breaches, like the apparent one in Pueblo County, could become major problems in the November general election, when turnout will be greater and the stakes higher. They could cause delays at polling places or sow the seeds of misinformation campaigns.

Insulin cap for Medicare patients signals hope for others

WASHINGTON (AP) — The recent passage of legislation that would limit the cost of insulin for Medicare patients has renewed hope for those pushing for Congress to do more. The provision, a longstanding priority for Democrats, is estimated to bring relief to nearly 2 million people across the country with diabetes. But due to Republican opposition, a provision that would have included patients on private insurance was stripped out moments before the bill’s passage in early August. Now advocates and lawmakers say a bipartisan proposal would expand coverage to millions more patients in need of the life-saving drug.

Letter: School shooter fixated with guns, dreamed of killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four years before Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Florida high school, therapists at another school wrote a letter to his psychiatrist saying he was fixated on guns and dreamed of killing others and being covered in blood. That psychiatrist, Dr. Brett Negin, testified Thursday he never received the letter. He stopped seeing Cruz six months before the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. The letter says Cruz destroyed a television after losing a video game, punched holes in walls and used sharp objects to cut up the furniture and carve holes in the bathroom. The trial is to determine whether Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?

COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today’s omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but how much will they help? Also up in the air is who should get one -- and how soon. Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their vaccine to use as fall boosters. The shot is half the original recipe and half protection against the latest two versions of omicron. The Food and Drug Administration ordered that recipe at the end of June, and now has to decide if this combination is ready.

Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. The Grand Island Independent reports Northwest Public Schools' Saga newspaper staff were informed on May 19 of the paper's elimination. The newspaper had printed its June edition, highlighting Pride Month, on May 16. District officials have not said when or why the decision was made to eliminate the student paper, but a May 22 email from a school employee cancelling the paper's printing services said it was "because the school board and superintendent are unhappy with the last issue’s editorial content.” Press freedom advocates are calling the move an act of censorship.