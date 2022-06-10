AP News Summary at 3:44 p.m. EDT

1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was told over and over again: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 presidential election. But in the eight weeks after losing to Joe Biden, the defeated president relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged 2020 election. When that failed, he called the mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6. The House panel investigating the attack is expected to flesh out Trump's scheme to overturn Biden’s victory when its hearings resume Monday. Biden called the attack “one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history."

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights. The moved eases one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A senior administration official says the mandate expires Sunday. The official says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined the mandate is no longer necessary. The official said Friday the CDC will reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges. Airline and tourism groups had been pressing the administration to eliminate the testing requirement.

Salvadoran women jailed for abortion warn US of total ban

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador has one of the world’s strictest abortion laws, banning the procedure in all circumstances including cases of rape, incest, fetal malformation and risk to a pregnant woman's life. The country is particularly set apart by its aggressive prosecutions — often women who merely miscarry are accused of killing their fetuses and locked up for years or even decades for murder. Overwhelmingly, women who suffer that fate are young, poor and live in rural areas. Abortion rights activists say El Salvador should be a cautionary tale for what could happen in the United States if its Supreme Court overturns the constitutional right to abortion.

Abortion funds feel frustration, gratitude at 'rage giving'

When a leaked draft decision signaled the likely withdrawal of the legal right to an abortion in the U.S., donors clicked on donations buttons and mailed checks in a spasm of fury. The “rage giving” has given abortion funds a temporary financial boost. The funds, which help people pay for abortions, say the spike in gifts won't be enough if more people have to travel out of state for care. Kelly Nelson founded an abortion fund in Tampa and said her organization needs sustained, multiyear philanthropic funding. She argues the fight in the courts is over and abortion rights supporters need to help people pay for and travel to get abortions.

White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media

WASHINGTON (AP) — White nationalists and supremacists are building thriving, macho communities across social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram and TikTok. The accounts are using coded hashtags and innuendo to rile up thousands of followers on divisive issues like abortion and recent mass shootings. Those are the issues the department of Homeland Security warned Tuesday might drive some extremists to violently attack public places across the U.S. The heightened concern comes just weeks after a white 18-year-old who claims he was radicalized on internet chatrooms entered a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, with the goal of killing Black patrons. He gunned down 10.

Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the specter of “war fatigue” could erode the West’s resolve to help the country push back Moscow’s aggression. The U.S. and its allies have given billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine. Europe has taken in millions of people displaced by the war. And there has been unprecedented unity in post-World War II Europe in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and his country. But as the shock of the Feb. 24 invasion subsides, analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest by the West that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%. The new inflation figure, the biggest yearly increase since December 1981, will heighten pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively. On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped 1% from April to May, fueled by prices for food, energy, rent, airline tickets and and new and used cars.

Biden, leaders reach migration pact despite attendance flap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden and other Western Hemisphere leaders are set to announce what is being billed as a roadmap for countries to host large numbers of migrants and refugees. “The Los Angeles Declaration” may be the biggest achievement of the Summit of the Americas, which was undercut by differences over Biden’s invitation list. Leaders of Mexico and Central American countries sent top diplomats instead after the U.S. excluded Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. A set of principles to be announced Friday includes legal pathways to enter countries, aid to communities most affected by migration, humane border management and coordinated emergency responses.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: COVID-19 vaccines do not kill more people than rifles. A Pfizer document doesn't prove that a majority of women who received its COVID shot during pregnancy experienced a fetal or neonatal loss. A misleading tweet distorts the reality around health care for transgender children, and a statement about high gas prices has been falsely attributed to a BP executive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0