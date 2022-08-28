AP News Summary at 3:41 a.m. EDT

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. A Justice Department official has described the inquiry as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. And then there’s the obvious legal peril.

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian paramedic who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. For 22 days, the man barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform as he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells pummeling the city. When he finally escaped Mariupol, he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine. He could see no other way of making sense of the horrors he witnessed in Mariupol. The port city endured some of the worst horrors of the war and became a worldwide symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.

At 90, the Venice Film Festival looks better than ever

For director and actor Olivia Wilde, the dream of the Venice International Film Festival was woven into the fabric of her new film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” Ending up there became a shorthand for the type of movie she wanted to make. And she got her wish: It is among the many starry films debuting at the festival, which kicks off on Wednesday in the Northern Italian city with the premiere of “White Noise,” one of several Netflix films kicking off awards campaigns. Also among the slate are anticipated films from Todd Field, Darren Aronofsky, Laura Poitras, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Netflix's Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde” starring Ana de Armas.

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan. China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.

Rival Chechen fighters take war to battlefields of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fighters from Chechnya, the war-scarred Russian republic, are participating on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine. Pro-Kyiv volunteers are loyal to Dzhokhar Dudayev, the late Chechen leader who headed the republic’s drive for independence from Russia. They form the “Dudayev Battalion” and are the sworn enemies of Chechen forces who back Russian President Vladimir Putin and joined Russia in the siege of Mariupol and other flashpoints in Ukraine's east and south. At one training site near Kyiv, Chechen volunteers on Saturday practiced combat basics, including how to drop explosive devices carried by drones. One Chechen volunteer said Ukraine must win this war because otherwise Russia will go after the Baltics or Georgia or Kazakhstan next.

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has told the Justice Department to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it's her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge. Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege and return those outside the scope of the search warrant. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation

The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body-camera footage of a struggle between police officers and an unarmed man, who wound up dead. Activists are now asking why the encounter turned out to be fatal and accuse police of using disproportionate response. The death of Nykon Brandon, who was 35, comes as the United States is still seeing uncounted numbers of killings by police of unarmed people, many of whom were suffering a mental health crisis. No de-escalation attempts by the police are visible or audible in the footage from body-worn cameras, even though an executive order signed by Salt Lake City's mayor two years ago requires all police officers to use de-escalation techniques.

Strike deadlock shuts Nigerian universities for months

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A strike declared by lecturers in Nigerian public universities has now clocked six months, affecting an estimated 2.5 million students who do not have other means of learning. Such strikes are common in this West African nation with more than 100 public universities. The latest, however, further hurts an education sector that has been underfunded for many years and which is yet to recover from a COVID-19 lockdown when a similar strike lasted for most of 2020. “Nobody is talking about school again,” says Adenekan Ayomide, a student at the University of Abuja in Nigeria’s capital. Talks between the lecturers and the government ended in deadlock this month, dashing hopes of a compromise agreement.

MTV VMAs ready to host, honor some of music's biggest acts

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards are back Sunday with some of the biggest names in music vying for the network’s fabled Moon Person statue. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are tied for leading nominees with seven apiece. Harlow and Lil Nas X’s collaboration “Industry Baby” propelled their nominations, landing them in competition for artist of the year along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo. The VMAs are being being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will air beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Harlow is pulling double duty, joining LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as the show’s emcees.

Bills release punter Matt Araiza after gang rape allegation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the face of a major public backlash and internal questions over the decision to award Matt Araiza the punting job, the Buffalo Bills reversed course by cutting the rookie on Saturday, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the player and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager last fall. The decision to cut ties with the 22-year-old comes two days after the Bills backed the player based on the findings of what the team called its “thorough examination” of the allegations. And it comes less than a week after the the team cleared the way for Araiza to take over the punting duties by cutting returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday.