AP News Summary at 3:40 p.m. EDT

Former aide: Trump was told protesters had weapons on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump knew his supporters were carrying guns and weapons on Jan. 6 and intended to join them at the Capitol despite grave warnings. That’s according to chilling new testimony about the angry president grabbing at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV and using vulgar language in a desperate attempt to force security aides to let let him join the scene as a mob of rioters was storming the Capitol. Cassidy Hutchinson, who was White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' top aide, testifield Tuesday to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years after completing a White House summer internship, Cassidy Hutchinson was in the room where the president’s top aides debated how they could overturn his election loss. The 25-year-old former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows testified Tuesday at a surprise hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hutchinson disclosed new details about what Meadows and former President Donald Trump knew about possible violence at the Jan. 6 rally. She testified that she heard Trump demand that attendees not be screened, saying, “I don’t effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.”

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. Those crimes occurred even as the couple hobnobbed with some of the world’s most famous and wealthy people, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and England’s Prince Andrew. Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. Maxwell denied being Epstein’s accomplice.

Turkey lifting objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

MADRID (AP) — Turkey has agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, a breakthrough in an impasse clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid amid Europe’s worst security crisis in decades triggered by the war in Ukraine. After urgent top-level talks, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held nonaligned status. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the move, insisting the Nordic pair change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said the three countries’ leaders signed a joint agreement after talks on Tuesday.

50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fifty people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in the sweltering Texas heat. It's the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico. Nearly all of the victims in San Antonio were found Monday at the scene. Four people later died after being taken to hospitals. More than a dozen people had been taken to hospitals, including four children. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says they were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer. The home countries of all of the migrants were not immediately known, but officials say some were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — France’s president has denounced Russia’s fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a “new war crime” and vowed the West’s support for Kyiv would not waver. Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Moscow “cannot and should not win” the war. The strike killed at least 18 people in the central city of Kremenchuk. It came during an unusually intense barrage of Russian strikes across Ukraine that drew new attention to a war that some fear could fade from focus as it drags on. In a fresh strike Tuesday, a missile attack in Dnipro trapped workers at a diesel car repair shop. And Bulgaria is expelling 70 Russian diplomats.

Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas

A federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, while a Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state’s ban on virtually all abortions. The moves come as both sides continue to make their case in courts around the country days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Several states adopted bans or strict limits on abortion in recent years only to see federal courts block those laws from being enforced. But after highest court ruled Friday that abortion is not a right under the federal Constitution, officials in those states have been asking judges to begin enforcing their bans. The legal wrangling has forced abortion clinics in some states to shut down, while others are remaining open as long as possible.

Court kills Flint water charges against ex-governor, others

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has thrown out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in the Flint water scandal. The court says a judge sitting as a one-person grand jury had no power to issue indictments. It’s an extraordinary defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel. She took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate how Flint's water system was contaminated with lead in 2014 and 2015. Snyder was charged with misdemeanors. His lawyers say the case was fueled by politics. The Supreme Court decision also benefits former health chief Nick Lyon and seven others. Lyon was charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to deaths from Legionnaires' disease. An outbreak was blamed on bad water.

The AP Interview: Spanish PM says NATO summit to show unity

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the NATO summit in Madrid this week aims to showcase the Western allies' united front in defense of democratic values in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while providing a platform to increase the bloc’s deterrence capabilities. He reiterated the alliance would not tolerate any territorial aggression against its members. In an interview with The Associated Press a day before the summit begins Tuesday, Sanchez said Putin is not just invading Ukraine, but wants to destabilize and weaken the security and the prosperity of Europe. He stressed that the alliance will defend every centimeter of allied territory.

Scottish leader calls for new independence vote next year

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told lawmakers in Edinburgh that she plans to hold a fresh referendum on Scottish independence on Oct. 19, 2023. That's despite U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying it wasn’t the right time for such a vote. Scottish voters rejected independence in the 2014 referendum. The U.K.-wide government headed by Johnson has said the issue was settled in the 2014 vote. Scotland’s government requires a special order from Johnson to legally hold a referendum. Sturgeon said she will ask the U.K. Supreme Court to rule on the Scottish government’s right to hold the vote if Johnson does not give the go-ahead.

