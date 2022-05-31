AP News Summary at 3:40 a.m. EDT

Empty spaces, broken hearts in a Texas town gutted by loss

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In a town as small as Uvalde, Texas, even those who didn’t lose their own child lost someone —their best friend, the little boy down the road who dribbled his basketball in the driveway, the kid who stood on the curb, backpack in hand, waiting for the bus. Before the shooting shattered their world, “what’s your son up to?” or “your daughter played a great game” were the most common exchanges when they ran into people they knew, which was all the time because everyone knows everyone. Some say now that closeness is both their blessing and their curse: they can lean on each other to grieve. But every single one of them is grieving.

Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at another funeral home. More visitations, funerals and burials will follow over the next two-and-a-half weeks, one after another, after another.

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end. The move is part of new sanctions on Russia worked out Monday at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial support. The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline. That was crucial to bringing landlocked Hungary on board a decision that required consensus. EU Council President Charles Michel says the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine.

A 'terrible nightmare': Treating Ukraine's wounded civilians

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Across eastern Ukraine, hospitals in cities and towns near the front lines of Russia's war are increasingly coming under pressure. Many staff have fled and those who remain have to deal with an influx of war wounded on top of their usual flow of sick patients. One lifeline for the overstretched hospitals is a specially equipped evacuation train run by the medical charity Doctors Without Borders. It includes an intensive care unit and ferries the wounded and the sick westward to better equipped hospitals in safer parts of the country. One surgeon in the eastern city of Kramatorsk says medical workers are facing “the most terrible nightmare” of treating civilians who have been wounded in Russian attacks including children with their limbs blown off.

Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes. Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China, and schools will partially reopen. Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will continue to reopen gradually with no more than 75% of their total capacity. Cinemas and gyms will remain closed. Officials, who earlier set June 1 as the target date for reopening, appear ready to accelerate what has been a gradual easing in recent days.

'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school _ even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside _ has been placed with the school district’s homegrown police chief. It’s left residents in small city of Uvalde struggling to reconcile what they know of the well-liked local lawman after the director of state police said that Pete Arredondo _ as the commander at the scene _ made the “wrong decision” not to breach a classroom at Robb Elementary School sooner.

Some Democrats voting in GOP contests to block Trump picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last Tuesday’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black communities have been especially hard hit amid a national surge in traffic fatalities. Those sobering statistics could give new momentum to plans to redesign what is known in Philadelphia as the “corridor of death," Roosevelt Boulevard. From 10% to 13% of the city's traffic fatalities occurred each year on Roosevelt prior to the pandemic. Officials say speed cameras have helped keep the number of fatalities there steady even as they have increased significantly across the city during the pandemic. Philadelphia hopes a federal priority on equity will mean a greater chance of funding to pare down the 12-lane road and make safety improvements.

In Commonwealth, queen’s jubilee draws protests and apathy

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times after seven decades on the throne. But many people in Britain’s former colonies see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers. The U.K. is celebrating the queen’s 70 years on the throne with pageantry and parties. But some in the Commonwealth are using the occasion to push for a formal break with the monarchy. Jamaican academic Rosalea Hamilton says her country is "grappling with the legacies of a past that has been very painful.” U.K. officials hope countries that become republics will remain in the 54-nation Commonwealth.

AP PHOTOS: In Kabul, cemeteries a part of Afghan daily life

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — There are cemeteries all over Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, many of them filled with the dead from the country’s decades of war. They are incorporated casually into Afghans’ lives. They provide open spaces where children play soccer or cricket or fly kites, where adults hang out, smoking, talking and joking, since there are few public parks. Some 50 years of war have transformed the capital, home to 5 million people. Many cemeteries have spread over the slopes of the barren mountains that rise up in the middle of the city. Other graveyards are close to upper-class neighborhoods or along the sides of roads.

