AP News Summary at 3:38 a.m. EDT

Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear power provider has accused Russia of “kidnapping” the head of a nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops. Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4 p.m. on Friday. Energoatom says Russian troops stopped Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location. The company's president said Saturday that Murashov's detention “jeopardizes the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.” Russia did not immediately acknowledge seizing the plant director. The Zaporizhzhia plant repeatedly has been caught in the crossfire of the war in Ukraine.

Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina are awaiting daylight Saturday to assess the damage from the storm’s second strike. Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a post-tropical cyclone driving heavy rains across parts of North Carolina and Virginia and toward the Northeast. The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week and officials say it's blamed for at least 27 deaths in Florida and three deaths in Cuba previously. But authorities say they expect the death toll to rise further.

After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida. But the impact has not been confined to the beaches and tourist towns. The rains from the storm's deluge are flowing into inland towns not usually part of the hurricane warnings. In the Sarasota suburb of North Port, water levels have gone up significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes, flooding SUVs and trucks, blocking the main access to the interstate and leaving families trapped. Now, as days go by, they are starting to run out of food and water. It’s the rising rivers that cause the flooding, and authorities say that flooding now poses a danger to those nearby.

North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles Saturday, prompting quick, strong condemnation from its rivals. It's the North's fourth round of weapons launches this week and seen as a response to nearby military drills by the U.S. and its allies. Japan, South Korea and the United States each said they detected the two North Korean missile launches. The weapons’ reported low and “irregular” trajectory suggests they were likely nuclear-capable, highly maneuverable missiles. Observers say the missiles are being developed to defeat missile defenses and strike key targets in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there. North Korea has carried out a record number of missile tests this year.

U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — One of two American veterans released from Russian captivity after being captured in Ukraine says they both prayed for death during the brutal ride to freedom. Alex Drueke says he and fellow Alabamian Andy Huynh endured three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation. But he says the final 24 hours were the toughest because of mental and emotional torture. Drueke tells The Associated Press that he and Huynh both prayed for death during the ride to an airport in Russia, unsure of what they would face. The men arrived back in the United States last week. Both traveled to Ukraine in the spring to help fight off the Russian invasion.

After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday that will limit the use of conservatorships, the process in which guardians can be granted legal power to make life decisions for those deemed unable to make them. The new law, authored by Democratic Assemblymember Brian Maienschein drew attention after Britney Spears' conservatorship case became a national cause. It will require that judges document all alternatives to a conservatorship before granting one and give potential conservatees preference for selecting a conservator. Maienschein, who represents parts of San Diego, hopes the new law will help protect the autonomy of Californians with disabilities.

Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV, declare new coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen soldiers have appeared on Burkina Faso's state broadcaster to declare they have overthrown the country's coup leader. In a statement carried Friday night, their spokesman declared that Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba was no longer in charge. They say Capt. Ibrahim Traore is Burkina Faso's new leader. Damiba and his allies had overthrown the democratically elected president only nine months ago, coming to power with promises of make the country more secure. However, violence has continued unabated and frustration with his leadership has grown in recent months. Damiba had just returned home after addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Cubans protest in Havana for 2nd night over lack of power

HAVANA (AP) — Groups of Cubans have protested in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island. A foreign monitoring group said Cuba’s internet service shut down Friday for the second time in two days, saying it appeared to be unrelated to problems from the storm but rather an attempt to keep information on the protests from spreading. People demonstrated in at least five spots in the city or on its outskirts, including the Barreras and La Gallega districts where residents blocked streets with burning tires and garbage. Power was back on in some parts of Havana that were dark Thursday, but officials gave no information on how much of the city lacked electricity.

Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks

DETROIT (AP) — An early prototype of Tesla Inc.’s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company’s artificial intelligence event Friday. But the basic tasks by the robot with exposed wires and electronics were far from CEO Elon Musk’s vision of a human-like robot that can change the world. Musk told the crowd that the robot can do much more than the audience saw Friday. But he said it's also delicate and they didn't want it to fall. The demonstration didn't impress several robotics experts, one of which called it a scam. Musk said Tesla's goal is to make millions of robots at a cost that could be less than $20,000.

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions. Still, football is a violent sport and injuries similar to the frightening one Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night seem unavoidable. The most effective means of protecting players remains enforcing strict concussion protocols, which players, fans and others are concerned didn’t happen with Tagovailoa.