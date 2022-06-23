AP News Summary at 3:38 a.m. EDT

Survivors dig by hand after Afghanistan quake killing 1,000

GAYAN, Afghanistan (AP) — Survivors are digging by hand through villages in eastern Afghanistan reduced to rubble by a powerful earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people. The Taliban and the international community that fled their takeover are now struggling to aid the disaster’s victims. The quake Wednesday was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades. Officials fear the toll could rise. An estimated 1,500 others were reported injured. The disaster inflicted by the 6 magnitude quake heaps more misery on a country where millions face increasing hunger and poverty and the health system has been crumbling since the Taliban retook power nearly 10 months ago amid the U.S. and NATO withdrawal.

The AP Interview: Estonian PM says don't play down Russia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has told The Associated Press that the West shouldn't underestimate Russia’s military capabilities in Ukraine and that President Vladimir Putin's forces are in it for the long haul. She also said Wednesday that Europe should ensure that officials in Moscow are prosecuted for war crimes and attempted genocide. She noted that Putin escaped punishment for annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supporting an insurgency in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region that killed over 14,000 people even before this year’s war began. Kallas praised the unity that Europe has shown in punishing Russia for the invasion. But it will be “more and more difficult over time” to hang together.

1/6 panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee will hear from former Justice Department officials who faced down a relentless pressure campaign from Donald Trump over the presidential election results. The officials are also expected to testify about a bizarre challenge from within their own ranks. The hearing on Thursday will bring focus to a memorably turbulent stretch at the department as Trump sought to bend to his will a law enforcement agency that has long cherished its independence. The testimony aims to show how Trump tried to leverage the authorities of federal executive branch agencies in pursuing his false claims of election fraud.

Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting

DALLAS (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s police chief has been put on leave following allegations that he erred in his response to a mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Superintendent Hal Harrell said Wednesday that he put schools police Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave. Arredondo has faced criticism for his role as commander in charge of the response to the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Officers armed with rifles waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre. Arredondo has tried to defend his actions, telling the Texas Tribune that he didn’t consider himself the commander and that he assumed someone else had taken control of the police response.

After year of violence, US schools try to tame tensions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One of the most difficult academic years in the nation's history was also one of the most violent. That's according to educators and experts, who reported many more fights and assaults since last fall. Now, as students head out on summer break, schools are taking stock of what went wrong and how to fix it. Educators and psychologists say the pandemic contributed to the volatility in schools by causing a surge in student mental health problems, trauma at home, a lack of socializing opportunities, and a shortage of teachers and counselors that reduced adult supervision and guidance.

Gas prices sting US workers who depend on their cars

DETROIT (AP) — Millions of Americans who rely on their cars for work are changing their habits, signing up for carpools or even ditching their cars for bicycles as gas prices recently hit $5 per gallon for the first time ever. This week, it’s averaging $4.95 per gallon nationwide, up from $3.06 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA. Some help could be on the way. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for three months, which would shave 18.4 cents per gallon off the price of gas. He also called on states to suspend their own gas taxes. But in the meantime, gas is straining budgets.

Teen's miraculous survival in Florida collapse finds purpose

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — People have compared the survival of a teenage boy in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history to the Bible story of Jonah and the whale. At 16, Jonah Handler is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and the loss of his mother after falling from the 10th floor of the beachfront building that collapsed a year ago in Surfside, Florida, killing 98 people. What came after for Jonah had been kept mostly private by the family to protect him, but his father is now sharing the teen's journey to recovery as they start a foundation to help families and first responders dealing with PTSD.

Feds: Ghislaine Maxwell deserves at least 30 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell should spend at least 30 years in prison for her role in the sexual abuse of teenage girls over a 10-year period by her onetime boyfriend, financier Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors made their recommendations late Wednesday in a submission to the judge who will preside over a sentencing hearing next Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. The 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted in December of sex trafficking and other crimes after a month-long trial that featured testimony from four women who said they were abused in their teens. Defense lawyers say she should spend no more than five years in prison.

Fin-tastic! Growing 'mermaiding' subculture makes a splash

SYDNEY (AP) — Across the world, people are increasingly embracing the subculture of “mermaiding.” At its simplest, these are humans of all genders, shapes and backgrounds who enjoy dressing up as mermaids. In recent years, a growing number have flocked to mermaid conventions and competitions, formed local groups called “pods,” and poured their savings into a multimillion-dollar mermaid tail industry. On a planet plagued by war, disease and social upheaval, many merfolk have found life in the water a refuge. Away from the critics and chaos of life on land, mer-world is the kinder, gentler and more joyful alternative to the real world. Merfolk say it's also a world where you can be whoever and whatever you want.

Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A bloodhound named Trumpet has won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Trumpet bested six other finalists Wednesday night to snare U.S. dogdom’s most coveted best in show prize. Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy. Trumpet became the first bloodhound to win Westminster. The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers. The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0