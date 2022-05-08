AP News Summary at 11:34 p.m. EDT

Patriotism, unease mix as Russia marks Victory Day in WWII

The Russian holiday of Victory Day brings out patriotic displays of flags, military parades and marches by veterans' groups celebrating the country's triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945. At first glance, the preparations for Monday’s celebration seem to be the same as ever. But the mood this year is very different, because Russian troops are fighting and dying in a war in neighboring Ukraine. The pride and patriotism usually associated with Russia’s most important holiday is mixing with apprehension and unease over what this year’s Victory Day may bring. Some Russians fear that President Vladimir Putin will use it to implement a broad mobilization of troops to bolster Russia’s forces, although the Kremlin denies it.

More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine. The governor of Luhansk province said Sunday that 30 people were rescued from the rubble of the school in the village of Bilohorivka but the rest probably didn't survive. Elsewhere, more explosions rocked the Black Sea port of Odesa. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers making a last stand at a steel mill in the besieged city of Mariupol said they wouldn't surrender following the evacuation of civilians from the sprawling site. As the largest European conflict since World War II churned on, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. first lady Jill Biden made surprise visits to Ukraine.

Court leak is catnip for those who love a juicy DC whodunit

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s nothing official Washington loves better than a juicy whodunit. And the mystery over who leaked the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in a landmark abortion case offers the added subplot of tantalizing questions about why the leaker did it. It’s an intrigue in the tradition of Watergate’s “Deep Throat” or the Trump-era whistleblower “Anonymous.” The hunt for the high court leaker is afoot. Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” And amateur sleuths have been eagerly trading theories on social media. One way or another, big secrets in Washington have a way of eventually coming out.

"Everything shook": Last civilians leave Ukraine steel mill

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Pale and drawn, the last civilians sheltering in the bunkers beneath the sprawling steel mill in the decimated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol arrived late Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontline. The seaside steel mill, where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making what appears to be their last stand, is the only part of the city not under Russian control. Thanks to its warren of tunnels and bunkers deep underground, many civilians had chosen it as the safest place to take cover from the relentless shelling of Mariupol, a formerly thriving port city that has been largely reduced to rubble.

EXPLAINER: What comes next with John Lee leading Hong Kong?

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong committee stacked with mostly pro-Beijing members has almost unanimously voted for John Lee to become the city's next leader. On July 1, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover from Britain to China, Lee will take control of the semi-autonomous territory. Outgoing leader Carrie Lam leaves after five tumultuous years that spanned pro-democracy protests in 2019, a subsequent crackdown that snuffed out virtually all dissent, and the coronavirus pandemic. Lee was a career police officer and the city's security chief. His choice signals China's central government in Beijing is looking for someone reliable to ensure that its authority in Hong Kong is never questioned again.

Strong, swirling winds complicate New Mexico wildfire fight

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Fast winds are complicating the fight against fires burning across northeast New Mexico. Wind gusts were as fast as 50 miles per hour on Sunday. That forced some firefighting aircraft to be grounded, taking away a key tool for battling the blazes. The area's largest rural town is Las Vegas, New Mexico, and it appears safe for now thanks to fire lines and other preparations. But the northern and southern ends of the fire are proving trickier to contain with the fast winds. The National Interagency Fire Center says more than 20,000 structures remain threatened.

Havana hotel death toll at 31 as dogs search for survivors

HAVANA (AP) — The death toll of a powerful explosion at a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital has increased to 31 as search crews with dogs hunt through the rubble of the iconic, 19th century building looking for people still missing. The five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak caused a massive explosion on Friday. The blast damaged nearby structures, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church. It's the headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba. Municipal authorities say burials for victims have begun, but some people are still waiting for news of missing friends and relatives.

Dictator's son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipinos are voting for a new president with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of human rights as the top contenders. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 “People Power” uprising, has led pre-election surveys. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos holding the top office. The winner of Monday's election will take office on June 30 for a single, six-year term and stands to inherit immense problems, including deep poverty and the legacy of a brutal anti-drugs crackdown led by outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte. His daughter, Sara Duterte, has topped surveys for the vice presidential race.

How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

Many climate scientists share a sense of optimism with professionals in other tough jobs like emergency room doctors and researchers who study Alzheimer’s Disease even as they chronicle a world losing its protective balance with the sun. Psychologists say how those experts cope may help us in a world that seems to be going off the rails. Climate scientists who have been through a lot both personally and professionally say the key is often action. Don't wallow, they say. Do something.

EXPLAINER: How 81-1 shot Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby

This doesn’t happen. Horses at odds of nearly 81-1 don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Jockeys who have never won any big stakes race of any kind don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Owners with fewer than 10 career wins don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike and his connections disagree with those sentiments. One of the biggest upsets in racing history happened Saturday in the Kentucky Derby, when Rich Strike shocked the establishment by running past everyone and winning the first leg of this year’s Triple Crown series.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0