AP News Summary at 3:35 p.m. EDT

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The first civilians evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant that has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol are slowly making their way toward safety Monday, as others who managed to escape the city describe terrifying weeks of bombardment and deprivation. More than 100 civilians — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left the sprawling, rubble-strewn Azovstal steel mill on Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likely weaken the economy. Yet with inflation having surged to a 40-year high, the Fed has come under pressure to act aggressively to slow spending and curb the price spikes that are bedeviling households and companies. After the central bank’s latest rate-setting meeting ends Wednesday, the Fed is set to announce that it's raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point — the sharpest rate hike since 2000.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm election season takes place Tuesday. Ohio voters will decide gubernatorial nominees and one of the most contentious and expensive Republican U.S. Senate primaries in the nation. Indiana's contests will determine whether the state's Legislature becomes more conservative. Former President Donald Trump’s sway among the party faithful will be tested in Ohio, where he's issued endorsements in a Senate primary marred by Republican divisions and in races for the U.S. House and secretary of state. Democrats are watching a threat to incumbent congresswoman Shontel Brown from progressive Nina Turner in Cleveland.

ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury has been selected for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others tried illegally to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The investigation has been underway since early last year, and to help it along, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to obtain testimony from people who've refused to cooperate otherwise. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said “now it’s time for 26 members of our community to participate" in the investigation. The special grand jury will be seated for up to a year beginning Monday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a New York Police Department veteran of assaulting an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot, rejecting his claim he was defending himself when he tackled the officer and grabbed his gas mask. Thomas Webster showed no reaction to Monday's verdict. Webster was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a jury with a self-defense argument. Webster testified he was trying to protect himself from a “rogue cop” who punched him in the face. Webster accused the Metropolitan Police Department officer of instigating the confrontation. The officer denied punching Webster, who'll be sentenced in September.

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an “extremely dangerous” murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail and the official they believe may have helped him to escape. The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for trial next month on a capital murder charge. Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County jail, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. But authorities later determined that no such evaluation was scheduled. The Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White on charges of permitting or allowing an escape.

Amazon warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history. This time around, warehouse workers cast 618 votes — or about 62% — against the union, giving Amazon enough support to fend off a second union win. According to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the process, 380 workers — or 38% — voted in favor of the grassroots Amazon Labor Union. About 1,600 workers were eligible to vote. A union attorney says the group is planning to file objections to the election.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Gala is back. The annual extravaganza with the most dazzling red carpet in the world of fashion returns Monday. The evening, a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be hosted by Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Vogue’s Anna Wintour running the whole shebang as usual. The theme: “Gilded glamour,” which should bring out some dressy period-style gowns on the carpet (viewable this year on livestream) that would go well on HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” The sartorial theme stems from the spring fashion exhibit: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the historical roots of American fashion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says she's inspired by the resilience of Ukrainian refugees and hopes to convey that message when she meets some of them during a trip to Romania and Slovakia later this week. The White House says she'll spend Mother's Day meeting with refugees. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees says nearly 5.5 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February. The first lady will also meet with U.S. service members, U.S. Embassy personnel, humanitarian aid workers and educators. She says she wants the refugees to know they aren't forgotten and that America stands with them.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform. Lindell set up a new account on Twitter on Sunday under @MikeJLindell. But the account was quickly suspended. Twitter said in a statement that Lindell’s new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.

