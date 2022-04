AP News Summary at 3:35 a.m. EDT

Russia cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria, West vows arms for Kyiv

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. defense chief has urged Ukraine’s allies to “move at the speed of war” to get more and heavier weapons to Kyiv while Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the remarks Tuesday as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine amid new fears that the fighting could spill over the country’s borders. On Tuesday, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova. Just across the border in Russia, the Belgorod regional governor says an ammunition depot was on fire early Wednesday after several explosions were heard. Poland and Bulgaria say the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war.

Live updates | Bulgarian energy minister: Gas still flowing

Russia’s state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom says it has cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria starting Wednesday after they have refused to pay for the shipments in rubles. Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said Wednesday that Bulgaria can meet the needs of users for at least one month. He said that gas is still flowing as he spoke. Gazprom said in a statement that it hasn’t received any payments since April 1. Nikolov said the Bulgarian side has fully met its obligations and has paid in advance for supplies in April. He said Bulgaria is “not for sale” and won't negotiate under pressure. Meanwhile, the U.K.'s foreign secretary is calling for Britain to increase defense spending and provide more heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison. Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last year, had denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague. Her supporters and independent legal experts have decried her prosecution as unjust and meant to remove the 76-year-old Suu Kyi from politics. She had already been sentenced to six years' imprisonment in other cases.

Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?

Coming up with $44 billion to buy Twitter was the easy part for Elon Musk. Next comes the real challenge for the world’s richest person: fulfilling his promise to make Twitter “better than ever” as a lightly regulated haven for free speech. Many of Musk’s proposed changes reflect his own experience as a high-profile and outspoken Twitter user with more than 85 million followers and a swarm of pesky impersonator accounts. But a key question is how the changes he is prioritizing will be received by the more than 200 million other users who aren’t getting banned or flooded with spam.

Shanghai seeks 'societal zero COVID' with rounds of testing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Shanghai city authorities said Wednesday they will start rounds of testing over the next few days to determine which neighborhoods are safe to allow a limited amount of freedom of movement. Residents in Beijing watch carefully on word for whether the capital city will lock down. The country is battling its largest outbreak since the pandemic first began in Wuhan in late December 2019. Shanghai’s vice head of its health committee Zhao Dandan announced that the city would use the COVID-19 testing over the next few days to determine which districts were lower risk. Areas that have been declared to have achieved “societal zero COVID” could see some measure of limited freedom.

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place. That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll, which found that people 65 and older feel much better prepared to age in their own homes than those 50-64. Among those 65 and older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible. But among those 50-64, it's noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10. The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.

Reelection bolsters France's Macron as powerful player in EU

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron's reelection has bolstered his standing as a senior player in Europe. Macron is now expected to push for strengthening the 27-nation bloc and throw all his weight behind efforts to end the war in Ukraine. He thanked French voters and vowed to lead a project for “a stronger Europe” in his victory speech Sunday evening. Macron is expected to head to Berlin in the coming days. Ukraine is at the top of the agenda for discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Longtime German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s retirement and the United Kingdom's 2020 exit from the bloc have positioned Macron to play a dominant role in the EU.

Lebanon vote holds little hope for change despite disasters

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — On May 15, Lebanese vote in national parliamentary elections, the first since their country's economy took a nosedive. It is also the first since an August 2020 explosion at Beirut's port that killed more than 200 and destroyed parts of the capital. Lebanon's various disasters have fueled anger at its political elite, but few see any hope that elections will dislodge them. New parties calling for reform are divided, and the traditional parties enjoy a lock on power because of sectarian backing and an outdated electoral law.

Major Japan railway now powered only by renewable energy

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese railway company, Tokyu, says it now uses just solar and other renewable energy to power its sprawling train service. That means the emissions of carbon dioxide for its network of seven train lines and one tram service stand at zero starting April 1. The company says green energy is also used at all its stations, including for vending machines for drinks, security camera screens and lighting. Tokyu, which employs 3,855 people and connects Tokyo with nearby Yokohama, is the first railroad operator in Japan to have achieved that. It says its reduction of carbon dioxide emissions is equivalent to the annual emissions of 56,000 Japanese households.

What Musk's past tweets reveal about Twitter's next owner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brash, outspoken and sometimes juvenile, Elon Musk has long been a prolific user of Twitter, the social media platform he now hopes to buy. Musk’s past tweets show how the world’s richest man has used social media to craft his public image as a billionaire unafraid to offend people. They could also provide a glimpse into how Musk might run the platform. For Musk, Twitter has been a tool to promote his enterprises and punch back at critics. His tweeting has also gotten him in trouble with government regulators and led to big fines for Musk and his company Tesla.

