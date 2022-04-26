AP News Summary at 3:31 p.m. EDT

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

TORETSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has pounded eastern and southern Ukraine as the U.S. defense secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive. Moscow has warned such support risked widening the war. Those concerns grew in Moldova, where explosions hit the separatist region of Trans-Dniester for a second straight day. Russian forces also hit a strategic railroad bridge in the south. Two months into the conflict, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion. But Ukraine's leaders say they need more support. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said more help was on the way, and that the West wants to ensure Russia won't be able to “bully” its neighbors.

Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine’s army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's the transformation Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes the newest American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery. There are anti-tank weapons from Norway and others; armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain; Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark and other countries. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday in Germany to work out ways to keep the military aid supply going.

Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?

Coming up with $44 billion to buy Twitter was the easy part for Elon Musk. Next comes the real challenge for the world’s richest person: fulfilling his promise to make Twitter “better than ever” as a lightly regulated haven for free speech. Many of Musk’s proposed changes reflect his own experience as a high-profile and outspoken Twitter user with more than 85 million followers and a swarm of pesky impersonator accounts. But a key question is how the changes he is prioritizing will be received by the more than 200 million other users who aren’t getting banned or flooded with spam.

CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections

NEW YORK (AP) — Government researchers say three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus. Among Americans of all ages, more than half had signs of previous infection. The figures come from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Tuesday. It looked in the blood of more than 200,000 Americans for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines. They found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February, when the omicron variant surged. Those antibodies may not protect people, though. So CDC officials stress that the previously infected should still get COVID-19 vaccines.

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not 'close contact'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House said Tuesday that Harris tested positive on both rapid and a PCR tests, and said she “has exhibited no symptoms.” Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding

Delta Air Lines will start paying flight attendants during the time that passengers are boarding. That's a first for a major U.S. airline. Flight attendants in the U.S. generally don't begin getting paid until the doors close after boarding. Delta said Tuesday that the change will take effect in June, and it comes on top of pay raises for flight attendants. The pay increase comes as Delta faces another attempt by unions to organize its non-union flight attendants. Delta said the new boarding pay would be on top of 4% raises that it granted to flight attendants last month.

Why was death row inmate Melissa Lucio's execution delayed?

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial before the state’s top criminal court delayed her lethal injection. Fifty-two-year-old Melissa Lucio had been set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday granted her lawyers' request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review new evidence. The lawyers say the evidence shows Mariah was injured in a fall.

Nuclear chief: Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says Russian troops risked causing an accident with their “very, very dangerous” seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine. Thirty-six years after the world’s worst nuclear disaster, agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that while radiation levels at the damaged plant are normal, the situation is still “not stable.” he said Tuesday that nuclear authorities have to “keep on alert.” Russian troops moved into the radiation-contaminated Chernobyl exclusion zone in February on their way toward the Ukrainian capital. They withdrew late last month as Russia pulled its forces from areas near Kyiv and switched its focus to fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Corgis and Cars: Queen's pageant to be parade of the people

LONDON (AP) — The British people will take center stage in at least one event during a long weekend of royal pageantry devoted to Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. More than 10,000 performers are expecting to troop to Buckingham Palace on June 5 to cap four days of celebrations marking the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The event in London will feature pop star Ed Sheeran, acrobats, schoolchildren, military bands and depictions of the queen’s favorite corgis and horses in performances highlighting the changes in British society during Elizabeth's long reign. The show's director said Tuesday the goal is to illustrate" how we are all connected through time to each other, and to the queen.”

Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs. The aim is to speed an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billion of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and LED bulbs that last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs. The Trump administration had slowed an earlier phaseout of incandescents, saying it was targeting rules that burden businesses.

