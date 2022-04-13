AP News Summary at 3:30 p.m. EDT

Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terror

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway has been arrested and charged with a federal terrorism offense. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the charge against Frank R. James at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. James was taken into custody in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood shortly beforehand. James is accused in the Tuesday attack on a crowded rush-hour train. All 10 gunshot victims were expected to survive. The charge applies to violent attacks against mass transit systems and there is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations. The motive remains unclear.

Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep have underscored their support for Ukraine in a visit to the embattled country. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls. The trip Wednesday by the countries' presidents comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive until its “full completion.” Russia invaded on Feb. 24. According to Western officials, its goal was to take taking Kyiv and topple the government. In the seven weeks since, the ground advance stalled and Russian forces lost potentially thousands of fighters. The war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee, rattled the world economy and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War balance.

Chemical weapons use from Syrian war stokes Ukraine's fears

BEIRUT (AP) — Legal and moral taboos were shattered with the use of chemical weapons during Syria's civil war. Hundreds were killed in poison gas attacks widely blamed on President Bashar Assad’s forces under the protection of his chief ally, Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Several years later, concerns are growing that such weapons could be used in Ukraine, where Russian forces have been waging a devastating war. As the conflict drags on, Western officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have warned that Putin could deploy chemical agents. Analysts say that the Syria civil war set a horrific precedent for the use of such weapons.

A million empty spaces: Chronicling COVID's cruel US toll

Soon, likely in the next few weeks, the U.S. toll from the coronavirus will surpass 1 million. Through wave after wave, the virus has compiled a merciless chronology of loss -- one by one by one. If losing one person leaves such a lasting void, consider all that’s been lost with the deaths of 1 million. From the first deaths on the West Coast to the soaring toll in New York, and then every place in between, the nation has been marked by unfathomable loss. COVID-19 has left an estimated 194,000 children in the U.S. without one or both of their parents. It has deprived communities of leaders, teachers and caregivers. It has robbed us of expertise and persistence, humor and devotion.

Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching battle for Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express. The Russians appear not to have put a high priority on arms interdiction, perhaps because their air force is leery of flying into Ukraine’s air defenses to search out and attack supply convoys on the move. The Russians have struck fixed sites like arms depots and fuel storage locations but to limited effect.

Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Protests over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest border security measure are slowing down the flow of trade on the U.S.-Mexico border. Since Monday, Mexican truckers have blocked the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest after the Republican governor last week directed state troopers to pull over and inspect trucks coming into Texas. Unusually long backups have also been reported elsewhere along Texas' 1,200-mile border with Mexico. Abbott says the extra inspections are needed to curb human trafficking and the flow of drugs. He plans a press conference for Wednesday afternoon in Laredo. But critics question how the inspections are meeting that objective, and experts say grocery shoppers could notice shortages as soon as later this week.

There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change

A new study finds that if the nations of the world live up to their promises, future climate change can be kept to within an international goal set by scientists. But it won't be the safest international goal. Wednesday's study says the world can keep warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. But that's only if short and long term promises to cut climate pollution are kept. Scientists say that's a big if. The study also says a more protective climate goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is looking more and more unlikely.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to forcible touching

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a protracted criminal case accusing the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. The single guilty plea came Wednesday, nearly three years after Gooding's arrest in the case that saw several delays as his lawyers sought to get the charges reduced or dismissed. Gooding pleaded guilty to an allegation that he forcibly touched a woman inappropriately at the LAVO New York nightclub in 2018.

What happens in divorce when digital bullying is in play?

NEW YORK (AP) — Family law attorneys warn that sounding off against an estranged partner digitally in divorce cases can have lasting consequences when texts, posts, photos and other wrongs are hauled into court. That’s especially true when child custody arrangements are on the table. Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has gone quiet on Instagram after weeks of ranting publicly about Kim Kardashian in the name of fatherhood, which many saw as bullying and intimidation. His targets included Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Trevor Noah, who weighed in on “The Daily Show.” Advocates for victims of harassment and abuse say acting out online in pending divorce cases is now routine.

