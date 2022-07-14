AP News Summary at 3:43 p.m. EDT

Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. But they diverged on how to reach that outcome. Biden says he still wants to give diplomacy a chance while Lapid insists that tough words alone won’t thwart Tehran nuclear ambitions. Even as he suggested at a news conference with Lapid on Thursday that his patience is running low, Biden held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin the agreement. Lapid said threat of force is the only thing that will stop Iran.

Long lines are back at US food banks as inflation hits high

PHOENIX (AP) — Long lines are back at outside food banks around the U.S. as working Americans overwhelmed by inflation increasingly seek handouts to feed their families. Many people are coming for the first time amid the skyrocketing grocery and gas prices. The food banks struggle to help even as federal programs provide less food, grocery store donations wane and cash gifts don't go nearly as far while U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high. Charitable food distribution has remained far above amounts given away before the coronavirus pandemic, even though demand tapered off somewhat late last year.

Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged with murder in connection with the mysterious 2021 deaths of his wife and son. The charges were announced Thursday. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were shot to death outside their home on June 7, 2021. The indictments say Murdaugh killed his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. They released no details on how police linked Murdaugh to the deaths after 13 months of investigation. Murdaugh is already jailed and facing dozens of other criminal charges from money laundering to stealing from clients to lying to police who say he tried to arrange his own death last September.

Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 100 others, including children. Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged residential buildings in Vinnytsia on Thursday. The city is 268 kilometers (167 miles) southwest of Kyiv, the capital. The missile strike also ignited a fire that engulfed 50 cars. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack “an open act of terrorism” against civilians in locations without military value. One military analyst thinks Thursday's attack mirrors previous ones on residential areas that Moscow has launched “to try to pressure Kyiv to make some concessions.”

GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren't rushing abortion laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Several Republican governors seen as potential 2024 presidential candidates have been cautious to push new abortion restrictions in their state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Gov. Kristi Noem had pledged to “immediately” call a special legislative session to “guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota” if the justices overturned Roe. In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he does not plan to put abortion on the agenda of next month’s special session focused on tax cuts. And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has shied away from detailing whether he will push to completely ban abortions despite a pledge to “expand pro-life protections.”

The AP Interview: Khashoggi fiancee criticizes Biden visit

ISTANBUL (AP) — Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi, is describing Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking,” accusing the U.S. president of backing down from his pledge of prioritizing human rights. In an interview with The Associated Press in Istanbul a day before Biden travels to Saudi Arabia Friday to meet with the crown prince, Cengiz says Biden should press Saudi Arabia to embrace a human rights agenda. She also wants Biden to seek more answers from Saudi authorities over what happened to Khashoggi’s remains. The prince has long denied any knowledge or involvement in Khashoggi’s killing, which was carried out inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Italian Premier Draghi's resignation rebuffed by president

ROME (AP) — Italy's president has rebuffed Premier Mario Draghi's offer to resign after a key ally refused to back the government in a Senate vote. The presidential office said Thursday evening that President Sergio Mattarella “didn't accept the resignation and invited the premier to go to Parliament” to test support for his national unity government. Draghi, who was snubbed earlier in the day by his populist 5-Star movement allies, had told his Cabinet he was resigning because the majority that backed his government since its creation last year no longer exists. If the political crisis isn't resolved, Italy's president could dissolve Parliament, triggering an early election as soon as late September. Draghi is now expected to seek more support in Parliament next week.

NTSB: Dad, not boy, was driving truck that hit golfers' van

DALLAS (AP) — Investigators say a Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and that he had methamphetamine in his system. The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after the March 15 collision that its preliminary findings suggested that the 13-year-old was driving the pickup that struck the van carrying University of the Southwest students and their coach back to New Mexico from a tournament. But the NTSB said Thursday that DNA testing confirmed that the father, 38-year-old Henrich Siemens, was driving and that he had methamphetamine in his blood. Siemens, his son, six students and a coach were killed.

Wildfire threat becomes tool to fight home builders

Environmental groups have been arguing in California courts that developers are not fully considering the risks of wildfire and choked evacuation routes when they plan their housing developments near fire-prone areas. And they've been winning. The lawsuits center on housing at the edge of forests and brush, called the wildland-urban interface. Experts say such litigation could become more common. But builders say the concern about evacuation routes is a cover for anti-sprawl activists.

What does 'plead the Fifth' mean? Will the Trumps do it?

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump are due soon to face questioning under oath in a civil investigation into their business practices. But will the Trumps answer? The ex-president’s lawyer has indicated that he’ll advise Trump to stay mum and invoke the Fifth Amendment’s protection against self-incrimination. It’s a constitutional right that gets high-profile exposure in settings from Congress to TV crime shows, but there are nuances. The constitution explicitly mentioned the protection in relation to criminal cases, but it's now understood to cover civil matters as well.