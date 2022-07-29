AP News Summary at 3:27 p.m. EDT

Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb; more rain forecast

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in eastern Kentucky. The deluge swamped entire Appalachian towns and prompted a frenzied search for survivors through some of the poorest communities in America. Heavy rain continued Friday and authorities warned the death toll would likely grow sharply. Entire towns that hug creeks and streams in narrow valleys were swallowed up. It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have hammered parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis this week. Scientists warn that climate change is making weather disasters more common.

Blinken, Russian top diplomat speak about Griner, Whelan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and urged Moscow to accept a U.S. proposal to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American detainee, Paul Whelan. Blinken did not provide details of Lavrov’s response to what he had previously called a “substantial proposal” for Russia to release the two. Russian officials issued a chiding statement after the call urging the U.S. to pursue the Americans’ freedom through “quiet diplomacy, without releases of speculative information.”

Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine. Separatist authorities in the Donetsk region said the attack on Friday killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of the city of Mariupol in May. They also said 75 others were wounded. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied multiple rocket launchers to strike the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed separatists. Ukraine accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainian POWs there. Neither claim could be independently verified.

Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin had been wrestling for more than a year over President Joe Biden’s big rebuilding America package. But talks had jammed up — again. With the midterm elections near, control of Congress at stake, the president and his party were at the end of the line. Tempers flared. Manchin also faced pressure and was publicly assailed as single-handedly holding up Biden's agenda. Schumer and Manchin met one more time, 10 days ago, in a basement room at the Capitol. A new offer was on the table: the $739 billion package now headed toward votes in Congress. Here's a look at how it happened.

Abortion foes downplay complex post-Roe v. Wade realities

WASHINGTON (AP) — In televised statements and interviews, anti-abortion advocates have downplayed the fallout from restrictive abortion laws. The anti-abortion advocates have pitched misleading rhetoric about abortion access as doctors struggle to interpret laws that have largely been untested in courts and turn away pregnant patients for care. Abortion foes recently have claimed without reviewing a 10-year-old Ohio girl's medical files that she could have legally obtained an abortion in the state, which is under a near-total abortion ban that only exempts mothers whose lives or major bodily functions are at risk once fetal cardiac activity is detected.

Justice Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion reversal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling. The justice’s remarks drew more criticism as well as some support. Speaking in Rome at a religious liberty summit, Alito spent only a couple of minutes on the subject of abortion, and then only to discuss his foreign critics _ an unusual step for a high court justice. Alito singled out Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Harry of Great Britain, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The decision by the court’s conservative majority led roughly a dozen states to shut down or severely restrict abortions within days.

$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line Friday night

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion, just hours before the next drawing. The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to an estimated $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize. The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

How to recession-proof your life amid economic uncertainty

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices for gas, food and rent are soaring. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to the highest level since 2018. The U.S. economy has shrunk for two straight quarters. Economists are divided over whether a recession is looming. What’s clear is that economic uncertainty isn’t going away anytime soon. But there are steps you can take now to be ready for whatever is ahead. Yiming Ma is an assistant professor at Columbia University. She says it’s not a question of if but when a recession will happen. She says people should prepare but not panic. Making a budget, paying attention to your savings account and buying things second-hand can all help.

Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast, saying in an online video that his behavior was “unacceptable.” Smith says he reached out to the comedian about the incident but was told Rock wasn’t ready to talk. Smith, seated and wearing a polo shirt and white ball cap, spoke directly to a camera, answering pre-selected questions about his behavior at the March 27 Academy Awards, where he slapped presenter Rock after the comedian made a comment about the hairstyle of Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Smith also apologized to Rock’s family and especially his mother, Rosalie, and brother, Tony.

Shark sightings get more common at New York beaches

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Shark sightings have become more common along Long Island’s shores this summer. Since June, there have been at least five verified encounters where sharks bit swimmers. Though there were no fatalities, sightings prompted officials to temporarily close some beaches to swimming, including New York City’s Rockaway Beach and a Long Island beach where a surfer was bitten on the calf. Sharks aren’t new to New York’s waters. But in the last century the state had documented only 13 shark attacks. Experts say the recent bites were likely accidents that happened as sharks chased schools of fish.