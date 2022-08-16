AP News Summary at 3:23 p.m. EDT

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday. Voters in Alaska as well as Wyoming are weighing in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney’s team is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman. Hageman has harnessed the full fury of the Trump movement in her bid to defeat Cheney. In Alaska, a new nonpartisan primary system is giving a periodic Trump critic, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an opportunity to survive the former president's wrath.

US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. officials have announced that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought. The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came Tuesday as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will plummet even further than they have. The cuts will place officials in those states under extraordinary pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts. The river serves 40 million people in the U.S. West and Northern Mexico and is also a key source for farmers.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week. The blasts forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia is blaming the explosions on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. Last week's explosions destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against the country in the war that began nearly six months ago. If Ukrainian forces were, in fact, behind the explosions, they would represent a significant escalation in the war.

What's in big Biden bill? Health, climate goals become law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and on Tuesday he's signing into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea. It includes the biggest U.S. investment ever to fight climate change, a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap on prescription drug costs for people in the Medicare program and a new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions will be leftover to pay down federal deficits. All told, the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” may not do much to immediately tame inflationary prices hikes.

DHS watchdog rebuffs lawmakers on Secret Service testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general has refused congressional requests for documents and staff testimony about the erasure of Secret Service communication related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the Capitol. Inspector General Joseph Cuffari's refusal to comply, outlined in a newly disclosed Aug. 8 letter, has angered top Democrats who have accused him of unlawfully obstructing their investigation. Lawmakers also hinted at a potential congressional subpoena for records concerning efforts to cover up the erasure of Secret Service communications. The erasure of the text messages has raised the prospect of lost evidence that could shed further light on then-President Donald Trump’s actions during the insurrection.

Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate

ST. LOUIS (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world’s best Black doctors and nurses. The name is still revered, especially in the city’s Black community. So a white developer’s decision to call a new three-bed medical facility “Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital” has been met by a backlash that includes a lawsuit, protests and newspaper editorials alleging cultural appropriation. But Darryl Piggee, a Black man who serves on the board of directors for the new hospital, says the name seeks to honor Phillips' legacy, not profit from it.

Columbia River's salmon are at the core of ancient religion

ALONG THE COLUMBIA RIVER (AP) — The Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest, which Natives call Nch’i-Wána, or “the great river,” has sustained Indigenous people in the region for millennia. The river's salmon and the roots and berries that grow around the area, are known as “first foods" because of the belief that they volunteered to sacrifice themselves for the benefit of humans at the time of Creation. These foods are prominently featured in longhouse ceremonies and rituals. The foods and the river are still threatened by industrialization, climate change and pollution. Many Indigenous people still live along the river because their blood lines are there and the practice of their faith requires them to do so.

Putin blasts US 'hegemony,' predicts end to 'unipolar' world

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the U.S. of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine as part of what he described as part of Washington’s alleged efforts to maintain its global hegemony. Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa,, Asia and Latin America on Tuesday, Putin reaffirmed his long-held claim that he sent troops into Ukraine in response to Washington turning the country into an “anti-Russia” bulwark. The speech represented the latest attempt by the Russian leader to rally support amid bruising Western sanctions that targeted the Russian economy and finance along with its government structures, top officials and businesses for Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

Stock indexes turn mixed on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow

Stock indexes are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors cautiously review mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers. The S&P 500 index slipped 0.1% Tuesday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, mostly due to gains in Walmart and Home Depot following encouraging financial updates. Technology, health care and energy stocks fell, limiting the broader market’s advance. Retailers and consumer product makers rose. European markets broadly higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. U.S. crude oil prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose.

'Pop Idol' and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41

LONDON (AP) — British singer and performer Darius Campbell Danesh has died at age 41. His family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. The family says the cause of death hasn't been determined. Campbell Danesh shot to fame in 2001 on the reality-talent show “Pop Idol" and topped British music charts the following year with his single “Colourblind.” He went on to a successful career in stage musicals, with roles in productions of “Chicago,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Gone With the Wind.” In 2010, he won another reality show, “Popstar to Operastar.”