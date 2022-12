AP News Summary at 3:18 p.m. EST

Putin says more US-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says more U.S.-Russian prisoner exchanges are possible. Putin spoke Friday, a day after Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was swapped for WNBA star and two-time Olympian Brittney Griner. Asked whether other prisoners could be swapped, Putin replied that “everything is possible.” He noted that “compromises have been found” that cleared the way for Thursday’s exchange of Griner for Bout and added: “We aren’t refusing to continue this work in the future.,” The U.S. hopes to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan. The Michigan corporate security executive has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless.

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup by beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th. Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she has switched her registration to independent. But the first-term senator also says she doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans and that will ensure Democrats retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to party priorities. She writes in a newspaper column that she's “declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.” Democrats were set to hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate come January after the victory Tuesday by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s runoff election.

How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and four other senators implored their colleagues to tweak the bill to make it more appealing and enlisted key outside allies to help. In the end, they “defied political gravity,” as Baldwin puts it. The bill passed the Senate Nov. 30. Twelve Republicans supported the bill, two more than they needed to break the filibuster in the 50-50 Senate and pass it. The House passed the bill again Thursday and sent it to President Joe Biden.

AP Investigation: Prison boss beat inmates, climbed ranks

A senior official at the federal Bureau of Prisons has been repeatedly promoted, most recently to one of the highest posts in the agency. And this has happened despite his being accused of beating multiple Black inmates in the 1990s. Since then, people who know Thomas Ray Hinkle say he has repeatedly boasted about the beatings and being part of a violent, racist group of officers that called themselves “The Cowboys.” An Associated Press investigation has found the Bureau of Prisons has continued to promote Hinkle despite numerous red flags. It rewarded him again and again over a three-decade career while others who assaulted inmates lost their jobs and went to prison.

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal data indicates that an oil spill in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline. Canada-based TC Energy on Thursday estimated the spill on the Keystone system at about 14,000 barrels or 588,000 gallons. The company said the affected pipeline segment had been “isolated” and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred. The company said said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in a rural area about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The pipeline carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast.

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over the Flint water crisis. The Republican was charged with misdemeanor willful neglect of duty for allegedly failing to supervise the officials who allowed Flint's water to become tainted with lead. The dismissal follows a Michigan Supreme Court decision that says a one-judge grand jury had no authority to issue indictments. City managers appointed by Snyder began using the Flint River to supply the mostly Black city to save money while a new pipeline to Lake Huron was built. Snyder has acknowledged that state government botched the water switch, and has pointed at regulators who didn’t require corrosion control.

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. Some politicians already were calling for early elections, however, in an indication of continued political rancor. Dina Boluarte was elevated from vice president to replace ousted leftist Pedro Castillo as the country’s leader Wednesday after he angered many by trying to dissolve the legislature before an impeachment vote. She said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining 3 1/2 years of his term.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: Uncounted and counted ballots that got mixed together at two voting sites in Arizona’s Maricopa County were counted in final midterm election results. The number of registered voters in Arizona is not more than the population of the state. A patent application does not show that a COVID test was developed in 2015. President Joe Biden's daughter-in-law did not tweet that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, the tweets came from an impostor account; and Oxfordshire County, England, is not imposing a “climate lockdown” that will confine people to their neighborhoods.