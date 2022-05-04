AP News Summary at 3:18 p.m. EDT

AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theater airstrike

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Amid all the horrors that have unfolded in the war on Ukraine, the Russian airstrike on the theater being used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol on March 16 stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date. An Associated Press investigation has found evidence that the attack was far deadlier than estimated, killing closer to 600 people. That’s almost double the current estimates. The AP recreated what happened inside the theater on that day from the accounts of 23 survivors, rescuers, and people intimately familiar with the theater’s new life as a bomb shelter. The AP also built a 3D model based on witness accounts, two sets of floor plans of the theater, photos and video taken inside before, during and after that day, and expert comment.

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east. Meanwhile, the European Union moved Wednesday to further punish Moscow for the war with a proposed ban on oil imports. The Russian military said Wednesday it used missiles to destroy electric power facilities at five railway stations across Ukraine, while artillery and aircraft also struck troop strongholds and fuel and ammunition depots. The defense minister repeated that Russian forces have blocked off a steel mill in Mariupol from which scores of civilians were evacuated over the weekend. Another official denied they were storming the plant, as its defenders said a day earlier.

Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to curb the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by an sizable half-percentage point. The half-point hike in the Fed’s key rate — its largest since 2000 — raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed will likely follow Wednesday’s move with the fastest pace of hikes in 30 years. The Fed also announced Wednesday that it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, which consists mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing the Fed’s holdings will have the effect of further raising loan costs throughout the economy.

Biden showcases deficit progress in bid to counter critics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting new figures showing the government’s red ink will grow less than expected this year and the national debt will shrink this quarter as he tried to counter criticism of his economic leadership and growing dismay over inflation going into midterm elections that will decide control of Congress. The dip in the national debt is an achievement that eluded former President Donald Trump despite his promises to improve the federal balance sheet. Strong job gains over the past 16 months have increased total incomes and led to additional tax revenues. That means this fiscal year’s budget deficit will decline $1.5 trillion, better than initially forecast. Still, the long-term outlook is problematic.

With abortion in jeopardy, minority women have most to lose

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting the right to abortion will be overturned is highlighting the risk to Black and Hispanic women. Associated Press research shows that if the Court allows states to ban abortions, minority women will bear the brunt of it. In conservative states that already limit access to abortions, Black and Hispanic women are far more likely than white women to have an abortion. That's why advocates say they'll have the most to lose if abortion is outlawed in those states. Advocates also say those same women will likely have the hardest time traveling to terminate pregnancies or raising the children they would bear.

DHS disinformation board's work, plans remain a mystery

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board remains shrouded in secrecy a week after the Biden administration’s announcement of the new effort was met with widespread criticism. The Department of Homeland Security has yet to release any new details on how the board will work and what power it will have. Republican lawmakers have stepped up calls for the group to be disbanded and civil liberties advocates question whether the board will violate Americans’ free speech rights. The board’s bungled rollout could hurt existing efforts to identify and stop foreign disinformation campaigns from Russia, China and other adversaries, which have long been considered a national security threat by both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Sinn Fein eyes historic win in Northern Ireland election

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein may be headed for a historic victory in Northern Ireland, which has been led by British unionist parties since it was founded as a state a century ago. Opinion polls suggest Sinn Fein will become the largest group in the 90-seat Northern Ireland Assembly after Thursday's vote. That would give Sinn Fein the post of first minister in the Belfast government and bring its goal of a united Ireland a step closer. But the issue has taken a back seat during the campaign to more pressing concerns, including long waiting lists for medical care and the soaring cost of food and fuel.

For marine biologist, Haitian gangs make work dangerous

PEPILLO SALCEDO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Powerful gangs in Haiti are making it difficult for marine biologist Jean Wiener to do on-the-ground conservation work aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change. Instead, Wiener, leader of the Foundation for the Protection of Marine Biodiversity, is forced to do his work mostly from afar, from his home in Maryland. The Associated Press recently followed Wiener as he returned to Haiti for a short trip, taking great care with each place he visited. The dynamic is a conundrum that bedevils Jean and others like him around the world. As climate change plays a greater role in contributing to conflicts, that in turns makes it more difficult to carry out scientific research and work on environmental projects that seek to offset the effects of climate change.

To refine water forecasts, Western cities map snow by plane

GUNNISON, Colo. (AP) — Drought-prone cities in the U.S. West are mapping snow by plane to refine their water forecasts. It's one way water managers are adjusting as climate change disrupts weather patterns and makes forecasting trickier. Western states for decades primarily measured snow through remote sensing sites that were generally at elevations of around 9,000 feet. That helped them estimate how much water would later fill reservoirs. In mid-April, a plane equipped with lasers, sensors and cameras flew over the Colorado River’s headwaters to measure the area's snow by air for the first time. The measurements could give local officials more confidence in water forecasts.

Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's attorney general is announcing that the company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services. Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers. New York Attorney General Letitia James began investigating Intuit after the news organization ProPublica reported in 2019 that the company was charging low-income customers for tax services that they should have received for free.

