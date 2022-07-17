AP News Summary at 3:15 p.m. EDT

‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school massacre, report finds

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A report says nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school. But “systemic failures” created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed. It is the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in Uvalde, Texas, for the bewildering inaction at Robb Elementary School. The report was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members Sunday. According to the report, the gunman fired approximately 142 rounds inside the building and it is “almost certain” that 100 shots came before any officer entered.

'Evil cannot win': Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Beautiful and serene in a crown of white flowers, 4-year-old Liza, who was killed Thursday by a Russian missile strike, has been buried in central Ukraine. An Orthodox priest conducted the funeral, bursting into tears and telling weeping relatives that “evil cannot win.” Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when a Russian missile struck the city of Vinnytsia, far from the front lines. At least 24 people were killed, including Liza and two boys aged 7 and 8. More than 200 others were wounded, including Liza's mother. Liza’s grandmother said Sunday “Look how many people came to see you!” as she wept and caressed Liza's body in a coffin with flowers and teddy bears.

Panel: Hearing to show Trump's Jan. 6 'dereliction of duty'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-President Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to the House committee investigating last year's attack. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the hearing is “going to open people’s eyes in a big way” in showing how Trump did nothing as a mob stormed the Capitol. Another panel member, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, says fresh witnesses “will add a lot of value and information” to the probe. Thursday's hearing may be the last, but the committee's investigation will press on.

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

ATLANTA (AP) — An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

Fires scorch Spain and France, where flames reach the beach

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in Spain and France, including one whose flames reached two popular Atlantic beaches. Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave Sunday. So far, there have been no fire-related deaths in France or Spain, but authorities in Madrid have blamed soaring temperatures for hundreds of deaths. Two huge blazes in southwestern France have forced the evacuation of some 16,200 people. In dramatic images posted online, a wall of black smoke could be seen rolling toward the Atlantic on a stretch of Bordeaux’s coast that is prized by surfers from around the world. In Spain, firefighters supported by military brigades tried to stamp out over 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country.

Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead

PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in northern Greece have found no evidence of dangerous substances but say there is still a lot of widespread ordnance from the crash. Serbia's defense minister said Sunday that all eight crew members died in the crash. Forensics experts are now at the site collecting body parts. The An-12 cargo plane smashed into fields between two Greek villages late Saturday. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours. The Serbian defense minister says the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer, from the Serbian city of Nis.

Biden's realism approach runs head-on into liberal pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to the thorniest issues confronting his administration, the instinct from Biden and his White House is to often speak about what he can’t do, citing constraints imposed by the courts or insufficient support in a Congress that is controlled by his own party. White House officials, Biden’s allies and even some influential progressive figures say that approach typifies a leader who has always promised to be honest with Americans, including how expansive his powers really are. But the president’s realpolitik tendencies are colliding with an activist base that is agitating for a more aggressive party leader – both in tone and in substance.

Russia strikes southern Ukraine city, attacks more in east

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have hit industrial facilities in a strategic city in southern Ukraine. The mayor in Mykolaiv said the missiles on Sunday struck an industrial and infrastructure facility in the key shipbuilding center along the Southern Bug river. There was no immediate information about casualties. Mykolaiv has faced regular Russian missile strikes in recent weeks as the Russians have sought to soften Ukrainian defenses. Also on Sunday a funeral took place for a 4-year-old girl killed last week in a Russian missile strike in central Ukraine. Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother she was killed in Vinnytsia. At least 24 people were killed in that attack and her mother was among the over 200 wounded.

U.S. houses of worship increase security after shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houses of worship are meant to be places of shelter, reflection and peace, where strangers are welcome. But after recent high-profile shootings nationwide, worshippers and leaders across faiths are facing uneasy decisions on the best ways to guard their sanctuaries. Some have hired armed security guards, installed cameras and developed an active shooter plan. Last month, two people were killed at a church shooting in Alabama. It was the latest in a series of recent shootings that include a racist attack that killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, and the shooting deaths of 19 children and two adults at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith is the British Open champion not many saw coming. The Australian and his magical putter stormed from behind at St. Andrews to overcome Rory McIlroy and win the British Open for his first major. Smith made five straight birdies to start the back nine. He saved par on the dangerous Road Hole at the 17th. And he finished with two putts from 80 feet for birdie and a 64. It's the lowest final round ever by a winner at St. Andrews, and Smith matched the major championship score to par at 20 under. Cameron Young finished second.