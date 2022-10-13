AP News Summary at 3:36 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel shows congressional leaders asking for help

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is showing previously unseen footage of congressional leaders calling for help during the Capitol attack. The footage shows Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leaders calling for aid. The panel set to vote to issue a subpoena for Donald Trump to testify. That comes amid the panel's hearing Thursday as it shows new evidence of Trump's plans to stay in power that led to the Capitol attack. Republican Vice Chairman Liz Cheney said of Trump's actions that “None of this is normal.” It's the last hearing before midterm congressional elections next month.

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That sentence comes after the jury announced Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed. The decision ends a three-month trial that included graphic videos and photos, and heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members. Many family members shook their heads, looked angry or covered their eyes as the jury's decision was read. Some parents sobbed as they left court. A judge will formally sentence Cruz on Nov. 1.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. It is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment Thursday in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search of Mar-a-Lago. The Trump team was asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies have committed to providing advanced air defense systems to protect against Russia’s missile intensifying missile attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskky said Thursday such systems would “protect our sky from the terror of Russia” and help end the war. Responding to Zelenskyy’s daily pleas, Britain announced it would provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine. The U.K. is also providing hundreds of aerial drones. Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with Iran-made kamikaze drones and fired missiles at civilian targets Thursday as payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.

How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

An Associated Press investigation has found that Russia’s strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. It’s one of the war’s most explosive issues. The investigation drew on dozens of interviews with parents, officials and children in Ukraine and Russia. It found that officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories without consent, lied to them that they were not wanted by their parents and gave them Russian families and citizenship. Experts say it is a strategy that can be traced up to senior Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. They add that raising children of war in another country and culture can be a marker of genocide.

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch happened early Friday but gave no further details. It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea also flew warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets. There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas. North Korea’s military also issued a statement accusing South Korea of carrying out artillery fire for about 10 hours near the border Thursday.

Racist remarks: Hurt, betrayal among LA's Indigenous people

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The explosive recording of Los Angeles City Council members making racist and disparaging remarks have deeply hurt the city’s Indigenous immigrants from Mexico. But they have not surprised many who say they grew up hearing such derisive comments in their homeland and again when they came to the U.S. — not only from non-Latinos but from lighter skinned Mexican immigrants and their descendants. Restauranteur Bricia Lopez says she feels a sense of betrayal from elected officials her family has hosted at their Oaxacan restaurant in Los Angeles. She says she doesn't want young Indigenous immigrants to grow up hearing hurtful messages like she did.

Trial: Trump tweet about 'wild' protest energized extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has seen evidence of how a tweet by then-President Donald Trump from December 2020 energized members of the far-right Oath Keepers before some of its members joined in the attack on the U.S. Capitol a few weeks later. Online messages show that Oath Keepers members were ecstatic when Trump invited supporters to a protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress was to certify the election results. On Thursday, jurors saw messages in which Oath Keepers members discussed plans to be in the city. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates are the first Jan. 6 defendants to be tried on seditious conspiracy charges.

People with disabilities left out of climate planning

Over a billion people in the world are living with a disability, according to the World Health Organization. Despite this, advocates and researchers, some living with disabilities, say not enough is being done to include people in climate action planning and policy, or disaster relief and recovery. This results in people with disabilities being left behind, and in some case, left to die when climate-related disaster strikes. Efforts to address these shortcomings may be gaining ground.