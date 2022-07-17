AP News Summary at 3:15 a.m. EDT

'I worry about this place': A day in Ukraine's Donetsk

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the eastern Donetsk region are also fighting personal battles as the front line moves closer. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. In the city of Kramatorsk, a young restaurant worker can’t bring himself to leave family behind even as the latest attack carves a crater in the earth nearby. A 61-year-old humanitarian worker cannot envision pulling up roots now. And beneath a soldier's bravado is his wish to see his four small children again.

Experts to comb site of plane crash in northern Greece

PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts are poised to search the site of a plane crash in northern Greece to determine what kind of cargo it carried. The An-12 cargo plane, which took off from the city of Nis, Serbia, on Saturday, and was headed to Amman, Jordan, crashed shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Kavala International Airport. Minutes before, the pilot of the plane, which was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, had reported trouble with one of his engines. Greek media reported there were eight people on the plane and that it was carrying 12 tons of “dangerous materials,” mostly explosives.

Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care

The Supreme Court's decision to let states outlaw most abortions is having profound repercussions in reproductive medicine as well as in other areas of medical care. Some patients are choosing sterilization rather than risking an unwanted pregnancy. Others who develop dangerous pregnancy complications are getting delayed care as doctors struggle to assess if their lives are truly in danger. Some patients with lupus or arthritis who don't plan to get pregnant are losing access to a helpful drug that can cause miscarriages. The American Medical Association's president says it's a "frightening and fraught time.''

Biden's Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden has wrapped up his four-day visit to the Middle East. Even before he stepped foot in Saudi Arabia, Biden knew there would be trouble. He was risking criticism by visiting a country he had vowed to make a “pariah” for human rights abuses, and there was no guarantee the visit would immediately yield higher oil production to offset rising gas prices. Biden decided to face the blowback anyway, hoping to use the visit to repair strained ties. He sought to make clear to wary Arab leaders that the United States remains committed to their security and the region’s stability.

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

DENVER (AP) — Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States’ motivation to find infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was never in doubt. It offered a $20 million reward for information leading to his capture. There was less certainty about the commitment of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had made clear his lack of interest in pursuing drug lords. Yet the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a DEA agent more than three decades ago is now in Mexican custody awaiting possible extradition to the U.S. Friday's capture came three days after López Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden met in the White House.

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

Two children are among the six people who died Friday evening in a massive crash after a Montana dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the pileup that also sent eight others to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries. The incident happened just west of Hardin, though additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help. The identities of the dead and conditions of the survivors are not yet being released. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash.

US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LGBTQ guidance

A federal judge in Tennessee has issued an order barring two U.S. agencies from enforcing new federal guidance extending enforcement of discrimination in schools and workplaces based on gender identity. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. in an order Friday wrote that an executive order issued by President Joe Biden infringes on the rights of states to enact their own laws about whether transgender athletes can participate in sports matching their gender identities or whether schools and businesses must provide bathrooms and showers to accommodate LGBTQ people. The ruling comes after attorneys general from 20 states challenged Biden's executive order in a lawsuit filed last August.

McIlroy, Hovland avoid blunders to share British Open lead

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy is one round away from ending eight years without a major. But he shares the stage at St. Andrews with Viktor Hovland. They played inspired golf at the British Open and each shot 66 to share the lead on the Old Course. They also avoided the mistakes that cost so many other contenders. McIlroy and Hovland are four shots clear of Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. They played in the final group and each made double bogeys. McIlroy is the crowd favorite. He fills the void left by Tiger Woods and had the crowd behind him all day.

Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark. The 66-year-old Cranston doubled over for a couple minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer. The Tony, Emmy and Olivier award winner later felt well enough to play in the game on the field. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.