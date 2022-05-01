AP News Summary at 3:14 p.m. EDT

Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations confirms that an operation to evacuate civilians from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is underway. A U.N. humanitarian spokesperson told The Associated Press on Sunday that the effort to bring civilians out of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant was being done with the International Committee of the Red Cross and in coordination with Ukrainian and Russian officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet that the first group of about 100 people was headed to Ukrainian-controlled territory. As many as 100,000 people are believed to be in Mariupol, including some1,000 civilians hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant that is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine

A former U.S. Marine who died last week in Ukraine was believed to be the first American citizen killed while fighting there. An undetermined number of other Americans _ many with military backgrounds _ are thought to be in the country battling Russian forces beside both Ukrainians and volunteers from other countries, even though U.S. forces aren’t directly involved in fighting aside from sending military materiel, humanitarian aid and money. Russia’s invasion has given Ukraine’s embassy in Washington the task of fielding inquiries from thousands of Americans who want to help. Ukraine is using the internet to recruit volunteers for the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine.

Arizona wildfire forces fast decision: Fight or flee flames?

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ferocious winds that sent what was a small wildfire racing toward homes on the outskirts of a northern Arizona city presented a dilemma. Most residents in the “Girls Ranch” neighborhood north of Flagstaff, Arizona, fled the flames. One couple stood their ground. Another raced to save animals on neighbors' properties. Two homes in the close-knit neighborhood were among 30 in the area that were destroyed. The wildfire left a mosaic of charred land before it was almost fully contained this weekend. The blaze is one of many this spring that have forced panicked residents to make life-or-death, fight-or-flee decisions as wildfire season heats up in the U.S. West.

Elon Musk's big plans for Twitter: What we know so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is buying Twitter for $44 billion to take it private, has outlined a mix of vague principles and technical details as he looks to make the platform "maximum fun!” But what's in store if he follows through? Turns out that some of his bigger ideas about free speech, fighting spam and opening up the “black box” of artificial intelligence tools that amplify social media trends are still more intentions than actual plans. And implementing them is likely to be more complicated than he suggests.

Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race

ATLANTA (AP) — After Dr. Dare Adewumi was hired to lead the neurosurgery practice at an Atlanta-area hospital, he says he quickly faced racial discrimination that ultimately led to his firing. His lawyers and other advocates say he’s not alone, that Black doctors across the country commonly experience discrimination. That can range from microaggressions to career-threatening disciplinary actions. Biases can become magnified in the fiercely competitive hospital environment, they say, and the underrepresentation of Black doctors can discourage them from speaking up. Some, including Adewumi, are fighting back. He has filed a lawsuit against the hospital system where he worked alleging employment discrimination based on race.

Homeless shelters begin to see value in making room for pets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Traditional homeless shelters have long been off limits to pets, leaving animal owners who want to get off the streets with a difficult choice. But as homelessness surges across the U.S., those working toward a solution are increasingly recognizing the importance pets have for vulnerable populations and are looking for ways to keep owners and pets together. Pending legislation in California would make a pilot program known the Pet Assistance and Support program permanent and expand it across the state. The pilot program in recent years has provided millions of dollars in funding to nonprofits and local jurisdictions that has been used in part for things like food, crates, toys and veterinary services for the pets of homeless people.

Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Country Music Hall of Fame will induct Ray Charles and The Judds on Sunday, although the death of Naomi Judd a day earlier will undoubtedly alter the normally celebratory ceremony. Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young noted the ceremony will continue with "heavy hearts and weighted minds" after Judd's family asked them to proceed. Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the '80s, scoring more than a dozen No. 1 hits. The posthumous induction of Charles will showcase his genre-defying country releases in the 1960s and beyond. The Hall of Fame will also induct two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

Researchers returning for assessment of last US slave ship

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Researchers are returning to the Alabama coast to assess the sunken remains of the last slave ship to bring captive Africans to the United States. The Alabama Historical Commission says a team will begin a 10-day evaluation of the remnants of the Clotilda on Monday. A company plans to moor a 100-foot-long barge at the site with equipment to support divers and store artifacts that are removed from the water for analysis. The Clotilda was scuttled in a river after illegally dropping off 110 West Africans on the Alabama coast in 1860. Descendants of the captives still live nearby in a community called Africatown USA.

Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says it's offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer who disappeared Friday after leaving a jail in north Alabama. The 38-year-old inmate, Casey Cole White, had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He and the assistant director of corrections, 56-year-old Vicky White disappeared after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center to go to a courthouse. Northern Alabama U.S. Marshal Marty Keely says Sunday that the inmate is believed to be a serious threat to the officer and the public.

