AP News Summary at 3:13 p.m. EDT

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in Ukraine as it attempts to reconstitute its forces for a renewed assault. A Washington-based think tank said Russian forces made no territorial gains in Ukraine on Wednesday “for the first time in 133 days of war.” The Institute for the Study of War suggested Moscow might be taking an “operational pause” that does not entail “the complete cessation of active hostilities.” Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that his forces “haven't even started” to fight. Shelling continued in Ukraine’s east, and further fighting was reported off the country's Black Sea coast.

Red flags missed: How July 4 suspect slipped through system

Illinois’ “red-flag” law could have stopped the suspect in the Independence Day parade shooting from buying a gun or at least delayed the purchase of the weapon he’s accused of using to kill seven people and wound dozens. Police in Highland Park were called twice to the home of Robert Crimo III in 2019 — once after he tried to commit suicide and again when he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his family. On either occasion, they could have sought a restraining order to prevent Crimo from buying guns for up to six months. Instead, Illinois State Police approved Crimo for a gun permit just four months later.

James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. Caan grew unhappy with filmmaking in the 1980s but returned and introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.” He returned to full-fledged stardom opposite Kathy Bates in “Misery” in 1990.

'Fighting for one day': Louisiana abortion clinic still open

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Nearly two weeks after the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was overturned, an abortion clinic in Shreveport, Louisiana, is still providing abortions. But the Hope Medical Group for Women faces a looming court case on Friday that could spell an end to that. Staff say confused patients are calling trying to get information about whether abortions are still being provided, and what their options are. Nurse Charla Roshto says when the Supreme Court overturned Roe she was shocked. But she's adamant that each day the clinic remains open and providing abortions is another person they can help.

Arizona governor faces universal school vouchers challenge

PHOENIX (AP) — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system awaits Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s expected signature as he faces a signing deadline. Public education advocates are promising to block the bill and want voters to erase it during November’s election. The expansion Ducey is certain to sign Thursday will allow every parent in Arizona to take public money now sent to the K-12 public school system and use it to pay for their children's private school tuition or other education costs. It's estimated that over 1 million Arizona students would qualify. Only about 12,000 students now get vouchers.

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy. Yet there’s a positive side for Americans, too: A stronger buck provides modest relief from runaway inflation because the goods that are imported to the U.S. — from cars and computers to toys and medical equipment — become less expensive. A strengthened dollar also delivers bargains to American tourists sightseeing in Europe.

US stocks gain ground while bond market signals caution

Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday and put major indexes on track for weekly gains. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 2.2%. Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a signal that investors are confident about the economy. Energy stocks jumped along with oil prices, which reversed course from Wednesday's big drop. The bond market, though, is still signaling worries about a potential recession. The yield on the two-year Treasury is above the 10-year yield, a relatively rare thing seen by some investors as an ominous sign.

Injured Nadal out of Wimbledon; Kyrgios advances to final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle. Nadal announced that he was pulling out of the Grand Slam tournament at a news conference Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday. Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.