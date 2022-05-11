AP News Summary at 3:13 p.m. EDT

Ukraine shuts off Russian pipeline amid talk of annexation

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas through one hub that feeds European homes and industry. Meanwhile, a pro-Kremlin official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said it would ask Moscow to annex it. The remarks could be another sign of Russia’s broader plan for Ukraine as it tries to salvage an invasion that has so far gone awry. After his forces failed to quickly overrun the capital, President Vladimir Putin shifted his focus to the country’s eastern heartland of the Donbas. But one of his commanders has suggested that Moscow’s plans are broader, saying it also hopes to take control of the country’s south. An official installed by Moscow in Kherson said authorities there want to make the area a “proper region” of Russia.

Senate vote to support Roe v. Wade expected to fall short

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is rushing into an almost-certain-to-fail vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law. Wednesday's vote will provide a stark display of the nation’s partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action. The afternoon roll call promises to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling. President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that would guarantee the constitutional right to abortion services after the disclosure of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. But Democrats in the split Senate lack the votes to overcome a Republican-led filibuster.

Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge says he will lift his contempt of court order issued against Donald Trump if the former president meets certain conditions, including paying $110,000 in fines racked up for being slow to respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general. Judge Arthur Engoron said he will conditionally lift Trump’s contempt finding if, by May 20, Trump submits additional paperwork detailing efforts to search for the subpoenaed records and explaining his and his company’s document retention policies, among other conditions. Engoron found Trump in contempt on April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with a subpoena for documents issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has been shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. The broadcaster and two reporters who were with her blamed Israeli forces for her killing on Wednesday. She was one of the satellite channel’s best-known reporters. Israel’s defense minister, Benny Gantz, promised a transparent investigation, and said he was in touch with U.S. and Palestinian officials. The Israeli military initially suggested that Abu Akleh might have been killed by stray fire from Palestinians, but Gantz was more cautious on Wednesday evening. He asked that Palestinians hand over the bullet that killed her and promised that all parts of the investigation would be made public.

Study finds cleaner air leads to more Atlantic hurricanes

A new study links how many hurricanes form worldwide to air pollution levels. Wednesday's study from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says cleaner air in Europe and the United States is helping trigger a dramatic increase in the number of Atlantic hurricanes. And at the same time dirtier air in China and India means fewer tropical cyclones in the Pacific. That's because aerosol pollution, which is the small sulfur particles and droplets that make it hard to breathe and see, cools the air, slightly counter global warming from greenhouse gas. Less air pollution means warmer air, warmer water and more storms.

Prisoner put to death in Arizona’s 1st execution since 2014

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 has been executed after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state’s use of the death penalty brought on by a previous execution critics say was botched and the difficulty officials faced in finding lethal injection drugs. Officials say Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection Wednesday at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. He was the the sixth person to be executed in the United States in 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute delay of Dixon’s execution less than an hour before he was killed.

Elon Musk, an erratic visionary, revels in contradiction

Many people are puzzling what a Elon Musk takeover of Twitter would mean for the company and even whether he’ll go through with the deal. If the 50-year-old Musk’s gambit has made anything clear it’s that he thrives on contradiction. Musk boasts that he’s acquiring Twitter to defend freedom of speech. But he has long used the platform to attack those who disagree with him. He’s a brilliant visionary, widely admired for reimagining what a car can be, not to mention his ventures in rocket travel and solar energy. But his apparent joy in trashing the conventions of corporate behavior have alienated some analysts, regulators and employees.

Internet troll faces trial after Capitol riot plea fizzles

A federal judge has scheduled a trial for a far-right internet troll who balked at pleading guilty to a criminal charge stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to accept a guilty plea by Anthime Gionet on Wednesday after he professed his innocence at the start of what was scheduled to be a plea agreement hearing. Instead, the judge set a March 2023 trial date for Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska.” Gionet is charged with a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. On Jan. 6, 2021, Gionet streamed live video that showed himself and many others inside the Capitol.

US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions so far. But officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues. The Interior Department report released Wednesday expands to more than 400 the number of schools that were known to have operated across the U.S. for 150 years, starting in the early 19th century. It identified more than 500 deaths in records for about 20 of them. The agency says a second volume of the report will cover burial sites and the impacts of the boarding schools on Indigenous communities.

The tiniest babies: Shifting the boundary of life earlier

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Growing numbers of extremely premature infants are getting life-saving treatment and surviving. Over the last half century, medical science has slowly shifted the boundary of what is known as viability ever earlier. While the concept of viability has long been associated with the abortion debate, it is a changing line that has little to do with most abortions. More than 99% of abortions occur at or before 21 weeks, according to federal statistics. It is a real concern for doctors, though, as they try to care for these children, who are highly susceptible to disabilities such as cerebral palsy, cognitive impairments, blindness and severe lung problems.

